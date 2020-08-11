Are sharks more attracted to mammal or fish blood? Man’s bizarre experiment goes viral

"The Moral of the story: Don't bait sharks to come around you in a shark cage," read one of the many comments on the viral clip. (Source: YouTube)

The 1975 movie “Jaws” showed that sharks have the ability to sniff out human blood from a mile away. Now, a man has decided to put this theory to test and figure out which substance sharks are more attracted to: fish blood or human blood.

Former NASA engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober conducted a bizarre experiment in the Bahamas to find what sharks prefer. “I personally got in the water and tested if sharks had a preference for human blood vs. fish blood,” he wrote while sharing a video of the experiment.

In the 18-minute clip, which has been viewed over 10 million times, the former NASA engineer releases different blood types into the water in the same area but distanced from each other. The experiment was conducted using cow blood instead of human blood. This is so because Rober says that “all mammal blood essentially smells the same to sharks”. Rober is then seen sitting in a cage, waiting for the sharks to arrive.

Watch the video here:

The experiment came to the conclusion that sharks prefer fish blood over human blood. “The Moral of the story: Don’t bait sharks to come around you in a shark cage,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

