Watch: Mama bear struggles to get her cubs to cross the road in Connecticut

In an undated video that is making rounds on the internet, a mama bear was seen patiently trying to herd her four cubs across what appears to be a state highway.

The video, reportedly from Winchester, Connecticut, shows the mama bear grabbing one of her cubs by the neck and crossing the road.

However, every time she returns for the others, the cub is seen making a dash across the road towards its mother.

Watch the video here:

A mama bear hilariously herds uncooperative cubs across road. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports human mothers can relate. https://t.co/EZ6F59baHo pic.twitter.com/w3xtpUOcEK — CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2021

According to a Daily Mail report, the police had to stop traffic for some time, with most of the drivers recording the incident on phones from the safety of their cars.

While the video delighted many on the internet, a few equated the video to the hardships of parenthood. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Just get the kids across the line, they said — Trent M. Carr (@trentmcarr1971) April 1, 2021

All moms are fierce moms. — Victoria (Magliano-Trotta) Ross (@PoliticalPrada) April 1, 2021

Lovely display of mother’s hard work. — Creationfarm (@creationfarm) April 1, 2021

🤭 I could watch this a million times. 💞🐻🤗 — Anita Garrison (@LovingNASCAR9) April 2, 2021

Uh-oh, someone’s grounded tonight. 🐻 — tamara martin (@tamaram62877538) April 4, 2021

Babies are so cute 😍 props to all the mama bears out there 👏 — Sweet Night⁷𝙱𝙴 (@THBTS748) April 1, 2021

Great story! What parents have to go through…😊 — Gloria Carrasco (@GloriaCarrasco) April 1, 2021

O waaao so cute!!!! — Daniela Ramirez (@johvannarami) April 1, 2021

~ that third one is so me by the way. pic.twitter.com/GYybRPPjWR — quirk ~ e 💚💙 (@GoRejoicing) April 1, 2021