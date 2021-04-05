scorecardresearch
Monday, April 05, 2021
Watch: Mama bear struggles to get her cubs to cross the road in Connecticut

The video, reportedly from Winchester, Connecticut, shows the mama bear grabbing one of her cubs by the neck and crossing the road.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 5, 2021 1:28:51 pm
Bear videos, Bears crossing roads, Mama bear, cubs crossing road, Connecticut, Trending news, Indian Express news.While the video delighted many on the internet, others could simply relate to the hardships of parenthood.

In an undated video that is making rounds on the internet, a mama bear was seen patiently trying to herd her four cubs across what appears to be a state highway.

However, every time she returns for the others, the cub is seen making a dash across the road towards its mother.

Watch the video here:

According to a Daily Mail report, the police had to stop traffic for some time, with most of the drivers recording the incident on phones from the safety of their cars.

While the video delighted many on the internet, a few equated the video to the hardships of parenthood. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

