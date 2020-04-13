Male nurse ‘seduces’ authorities in TikTok video seeking protective gear

In the video, Henry Tieu can be seen grooving to the tunes of ‘They wanna see if it’s true’ by Shane Fullerton and ‘Me & U’ by Cassie in what looks like a hospital room. In the video, Henry Tieu can be seen grooving to the tunes of ‘They wanna see if it’s true’ by Shane Fullerton and ‘Me & U’ by Cassie in what looks like a hospital room.

A male nurse from Seattle in the US came up with a new way to draw attention to the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers as they try to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Henry Tieu, an emergency resident nurse, made a TikTok video in which he ‘seduces’ authorities and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to draw attention to the problem.

The video shows Tieu hanging a COVID-19 sign on the door before grooving to the tunes of ‘They wanna see if it’s true’ by Shane Fullerton and ‘Me & U’ by Cassie in what looks like a hospital room.

Tieu, who is an amateur photographer, has been constantly using his social media accounts to draw attention to the issues healthcare workers have been facing.

“I see how the CDC changes their guidelines 180 degrees around so we can conserve PPE. I see how it is the best decision to do in the current SITUATION but truly not the best decision for FRONTLINE HEALTH CARE WORKERS or to keep us safe.” Tieu said in one of his posts.

