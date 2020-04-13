Male nurse ‘seduces’ authorities in TikTok video seeking protective gear

A male nurse from Seattle in the US came up with a new way to draw attention to the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers as they try to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Henry Tieu, an emergency resident nurse, made a TikTok video in which he ‘seduces’ authorities and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to draw attention to the problem.
The video shows Tieu hanging a COVID-19 sign on the door before grooving to the tunes of ‘They wanna see if it’s true’ by Shane Fullerton and ‘Me & U’ by Cassie in what looks like a hospital room.
Watch the video here:
Tieu, who is an amateur photographer, has been constantly using his social media accounts to draw attention to the issues healthcare workers have been facing.
“I see how the CDC changes their guidelines 180 degrees around so we can conserve PPE. I see how it is the best decision to do in the current SITUATION but truly not the best decision for FRONTLINE HEALTH CARE WORKERS or to keep us safe.” Tieu said in one of his posts.
View this post on Instagram
Before I leave my car to go work in the hospital, I take a couple of deep breaths, focus on my breathing, and Cardi-B prep talk myself into leaving all the anxieties behind. I see how the CDC change their guidelines 180 degrees around so we can conserve PPE. I see how it is the best decision to do in the current SITUATION but truly not the best decision for FRONTLINE HEATH CARE WORKERS or to keep us safe. I can’t speak about my own hospital due to privacy and confidentiality policies. But one thing I can say for sure is that healthcare workers across America are struggling with getting enough and appropriate PPE to take care of patients SAFELY. I, and also all of my colleagues, take care of patients, listen to their lung sounds, heart sounds, reposition them so they don’t get bed sores, run into their rooms when things go South: Our faces inches away from our patients, breathing the same air they do, Social Distancing is NOT AN OPTION for us. Upon leaving the hospital, the entire drive home, I sit in silence, tracing my every moves throughout the shift, asking whether I cleaned my hands enough, am I bringing anything home to my family? I don’t want to speak for all of healthcare workers out there but I can say that we go to work because we care, because we want to make a difference, because we want to help others. This post is not to ask you to do anything for healthcare workers but to share with you what healthcare workers have to face everyday. Stay Home For Us! (The surgical mask in the photo above is from my supply closet, not taken from the hospital) 📸 @rainandpines • • #covid #coronavirus #nurselife #malenurse #stayhome
Globally, nearly 1.85 million people are infected, while the death toll is over 1.14 lakh. Meanwhile in India, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed the 9,000-mark on Monday. (Track LIVE UPDATE here)
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.