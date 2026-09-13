BRICS Summit: Malaysian PM sings evergreen Kishore Kumar song at Delhi hotel

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has added a Bollywood touch to his India visit by singing Kishore Kumar’s popular song “Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat”.

PM Ibrahim, who is in India to attend the BRICS Summit, was seen singing the song from the 1965 film Teen Deviyan at a Delhi hotel. S D Burman composed the song, and Majrooh Sultanpuri wrote it.

Sharing the video on X, PM Ibrahim wrote, “Guru asking permission to sing for a bit, okay!”

Watch here:

Guru mintak izin nyanyi kejap ok! pic.twitter.com/NzazFHV509 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) September 12, 2026

The moment showed Anwar’s love for Hindi films and music and is winning hearts on social media, amassing a wave of reactions. “It’s such a heartwarming gesture that the PM of Malaysia sang an Indian song. This shows how Bharat has deep cultural effects across the globe and especially South East Asia! Thank you for your special gift PM Anwar Ibrahim ji,” a user wrote.

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“Now this is what is called Universal love and brotherhood – “Vasudeva kutumbakam”…. Message of global love and harmony and just love …. No wars, no politics, no fighting, no killing….just respect and deep love for each other. Wishing the whole world becomes like this,” another user commented.

“Superb sir! What a beautiful moment – singing an evergreen song from legendary Kishore Kunar on the sidelines of BRICS summit 2026,” another user reacted.

PM Ibrahim had previously brought Bollywood into his diplomatic interactions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During PM Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February, Ibrahim shared an official video of the visit with the song “Bole Chudiyan” from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

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Malaysian PM’s love for Bollywood

“May the friendship between Malaysia and India, rooted in cultural, historical, and economic ties that have been intertwined for centuries, continue to blossom and strengthen for mutual benefit,” he wrote then.

Sekitar hari pertama kunjungan PM @narendramodi semalam, bermula dengan sambutan di Kompleks Bunga Raya, sebelum kami langsung ke Seri Kembangan untuk bertemu komuniti India. Semoga persahabatan Malaysia dan India, yang berakar pada hubungan budaya, sejarah dan ekonomi yang… pic.twitter.com/Lin20sEFaD — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) February 8, 2026

The Delhi visit is Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s first visit to India since he took office in 2022.