‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’

Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle (File photo/Representational)

Dr Zulkifli Hasan, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Malaysia, is under fire after he associated workplace stress with sexual orientation. Dr Hasan made the comments during a parliamentary session.

Responding to a question raised by Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, who sought updated data on LGBT trends in Malaysia, Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt what he described as an LGBT lifestyle.

These factors, he said, include social environment, sexual experiences, work-related stress, and other personal circumstances. Dr Zulkifli added that insufficient religious practice could be another contributing factor, The Straits Times reported.