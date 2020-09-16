Malaysian man finds monkey’s selfies and video after finding lost phone in jungle

"Something that you might see once in a century," Rodzi tweeted on Sunday, sharing the images which garnered over 40,000 likes.

A Malaysian man found a bizarre surprise on his camera roll after he retrieved his lost phone from a jungle near his home — a series of photographs and videos that appear to have been taken by a monkey.

According to Daily Mail report, 20-year-old student Zackrydz Rodzi, who lives in Malaysia’s Batu Pahat, went to sleep with his phone next to him. But when he woke up on September 12, he found it missing.

Rodzi told BBC that his father called his number and traced the phone to a jungle behind their house. His father has reportedly spotted a monkey near their home.

But when he opened the photo gallery Rodzi said he found several close-up shots of a monkey, along with a number of out-of-focus pictures of plants and trees.

Sharing the pictures and videos on Twitter on Sunday, Rodzi described the incident as “something that you might see once in a century”.

Something yang korang takkan jumpa setiap abad. Semalam pagi tido bangun bangun tengahari phone hilang. Cari cari satu rumah geledah sana sini semua takde then last last jumpa casing phone je tinggal bawah katil tapi phonenya takde. Sambung bawah. pic.twitter.com/0x54giujnY — z (@Zackrydz) September 13, 2020

The initial tweet, which was a screen record of the gallery, was viewed over 2 million views after it was posted.

Monkey selfies have previously made headlines too. In 2017, a photographer named David Slater from Monmouthshire won a legal battle against PETA over a widely shared selfie clicked on his camera by a macaque monkey in the Indonesian jungle.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd