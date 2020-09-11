Malaysian doctor’s PowerPoint presentation seeking dates gets overwhelming response

People on social media found his presentation really funny and many commented tehy would be interested. (Source: Qiiib/ Twitter)

A young Malaysian doctor’s seven-slide presentation on why someone should date him saw him get plenty of responses.

Dr Muhammad Naquib Hasief Bin Baharin made a seven-slide presentation titled: “Why should you date me?”

The presentation that was posted on Twitter detailed the pros and cons of dating him and included reviews by some of the most important people in his life.

Specifying what he was seeking, the doctor said a potential date should be “well educated”, “mature”, “have table manners”, and must be based in Johor in Malaysia.

He said that his date should be herself and laugh at his jokes and she will get a “monthly commission based on performance”, alongside birthday benefits. He also wrote there is a probation period of one to three months.

JAWATAN KOSONG Position:

Pengantin Perempuan

Johor based Salary:

Monthly commission based on performance

Birthday benefits Qualifications:

Well educated

Mature

Have table manners Job scope:

Be you 24/7

Laugh at my jokes

Will bring you to family events* *if qualified pic.twitter.com/nwLMlNGydW — Naquib (@Qiiib) September 6, 2020

He wrote that he’s a ‘meme sharer’ who ‘overcommits to jokes and pranks’ and always has a bar of chocolate with him. He also mentioned that he was great to take to family events.

This positions also holds extra commitments, so a trial basis probation is expected for the initial 1-3 months depending on your performance. Other further information regarding this position is as per attached. pic.twitter.com/KE3ePek67C — Naquib (@Qiiib) September 6, 2020

In the list of pros, he claims to have a great taste in music. however, in the list of cons his mom is quoted as saying that the music he plays is “usually too loud’.

If interested, kindly submit your application by sliding into my DMs. My associate will be in touch with you shortly afterwards. Thank you for your time. — Naquib (@Qiiib) September 6, 2020

Speaking to World of Buzz, Dr Naquib said he was merely just experimenting with a new software and needed to find something to write about. However, he didn’t expect much when he posted it on Twitter.

“Surprisingly, lots of people took it seriously so he played along with it as he also wants to settle down with someone,” the report added.

For now, ive replied to only 4 for you. Id tell if we dont actually click so that we can be professionals in managing our emotions, relationships, social life, and personal issues. Again, thank you all for everything. This have helped me boost my self esteem which i need. — Naquib (@Qiiib) September 11, 2020

While many loved his presentation and said they are interested, others said they were inspired to create similar ones for themselves.

Legit .. girls grab him asap ✨😀 https://t.co/hpNe6CyNG4 — Praveen Nuthalapati (@PraveenNtweets) September 11, 2020

Haha I think I might need to do this in the future 😂🙃 https://t.co/h5NgChyqeh — 𝔖𝔬𝔣𝔢𝔢 𝔈𝔩𝔰𝔞 (@SofeeElsa10) September 11, 2020

“looks bad to make you feel better” 😂😭😭lmaooo https://t.co/HKdXX6xwf1 — Ed🪐 (@majedsty_) September 10, 2020

just when i seek for a job, this comes across my timeline 😉 https://t.co/jR2BqyaOZE — qila 🇲🇾 (@__buttercup07) September 10, 2020

Cute! He gives me an idea Lol I might try to do this,, once,, in several years later😅 https://t.co/agVqw6IIw2 — FffaiiI (@faiiizin_) September 10, 2020

Woaahh i love that last point of your qualities. 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/t6FSwF8ywE — heyitsme (@_zulaikhanzrei) September 10, 2020

bruh i give you A+ for this. may the force be with you https://t.co/shfzxvhLFP — boleh saya bantu? (@SyaqifWax) September 9, 2020

Yo this tweet made my day🤩😂 https://t.co/uj2Lbne5s2 — Khadijah Najwa (@khadijahlatfy) September 8, 2020

The honorable qualities is sending me 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 gl bro https://t.co/UK10PGbTPW — shaneiac (@pajeljellyjel) September 7, 2020

Funniest part: the reviews by peers and family. Especially mom: okay je 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6vUeKKl9Th — Joyce. (@itsjoyceong) September 8, 2020

Earlier this year, a graduate from San Diego University, finally mustered the courage to ask his crush out on a date by giving her a “dating resume”.

