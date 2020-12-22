Malaysian couple host massive drive-through wedding with 10,000 guests

Photos of long line fo cars at the couple's wedding is now going viral.

While many couples have chosen to opt for drive-through weddings due to the pandemic, a Malaysian couple made headlines after their ceremony featured an estimated 10,000 guests in cars.

Thousands of people attended a wedding reception of a former minister’s son in Putrajaya without stepping out of their vehicles, to comply with Covid-19 health protocols.

The guests simply waved and drove past the event’s hosts, Putrajaya MP Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, his wife, his son Tengku Muhammed Hafiz Tengku Adnan and his bride Oceane Cyril Alagia, the Bernama news agency reported.

The influential politician and former cabinet minister proudly shared images of many cars driving by on his official Facebook page.

“Thank you all for understanding and adhering to all procedures made by drive-thru attendance without getting out of the vehicle. My family and I are very grateful and appreciate all your support,” he wrote online.

According to The Straits Times, the family set up a special stage in front of the Palace of Justice, the main court complex in Putrajaya, where the newlyweds sat in traditional attire to wave to guests.

“The drive-through concept was my father’s idea. He wanted my wedding to be celebrated by all the people in Putrajaya as they are also my family as I grew up here,” the bridegroom told Daily Star.

According to BBC News, it took nearly three hours for all the guests’ cars to pass through the main boulevard.

A day after the grand celebration the politician was found guilty in a $500,000 (£370,000) corruption case and sentenced to a fine and 12 months in prison, the report said.

Earlier, an Indian-origin couple in the UK had made headlines after they hosted a drive-in wedding reception for around 250 guests.

