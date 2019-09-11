Malala wins the internet with her witty tweet on new iPhone 11 Pro camera design

Apple’s annual fall event at which multiple new devices were unveiled also inspired plenty of memes, and even Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousufzai jumped in.

As the signature triple camera feature of the newly-launched iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max inspired plenty of hilarious memes online, Yousufzai shared a photo of what she was wearing and tweeted, “Is this just a coincidence that I wore this dress on the same day as Apple iPhone 11’s launch #iPhone11”.

The bright blue dress featured a pattern similar to that of the iPhone11 Pro.

Is this just a coincidence that I wore this dress on the same day as Apple iPhone 11’s launch #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/k6s4WM4HKq — Malala (@Malala) September 10, 2019

The tweet had many laughing about it, with some saying it was “trolling at Pro level”, while others said the design on her dress was better than that of the new iPhone. Some also asked if it was a subtle hint seeking the new phone.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are made from surgical grade stainless steel and have improved cameras from previous versions. There are three cameras on the back – a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens and another 12MP lens for ultra-wide photography, which we have pointed out makes it a delight for photography professionals given they can use it to do the work of multiple cameras.