Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Malala Yousafzai’s savage response to Instagram user’s ‘thirst traps’ post wins praise online

Interestingly, Malala confirmed the claim by the Instagram user and wrote, "It is what it is."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 14, 2020 6:06:06 pm
Malala Yousafzai, Malala Yousafzai tweet, Malala Yousafzai viral tweet, Musician Sarjeel, twitterThe tweet soon went viral and triggered hilarious reactions among netizens with many lauding the Pakistani activist for her response.

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai has impressed many of her followers with her savage response to a social media post by a Pakistani singer who claimed that the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize was not impressed by his “thirst traps” on Instagram.

“Thinking about the time my friend went to Oxford for an exchange program, met Malala Yousafzai, and showed her my thirst traps on Instagram, to which she said ‘I’m not impressed by appearances,” musician Sharjeel tweeted. ‘Thirst traps’ is a term used to describe social media posts that are used to sexually entice the user.

The tweet soon went viral and triggered hilarious reactions among netizens, with many lauding Malala for her response.

