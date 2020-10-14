Malala Yousafzai’s savage response to Instagram user’s ‘thirst traps’ post wins praise online

The tweet soon went viral and triggered hilarious reactions among netizens with many lauding the Pakistani activist for her response.

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai has impressed many of her followers with her savage response to a social media post by a Pakistani singer who claimed that the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize was not impressed by his “thirst traps” on Instagram.

“Thinking about the time my friend went to Oxford for an exchange program, met Malala Yousafzai, and showed her my thirst traps on Instagram, to which she said ‘I’m not impressed by appearances,” musician Sharjeel tweeted. ‘Thirst traps’ is a term used to describe social media posts that are used to sexually entice the user.

thinking about the time my friend went to Oxford for an exchange program, met malala yousafzai, and showed her my thirst traps on instagram, to which she said “i’m not impressed by appearances” — sharjeel (@sharjeelmusic_) October 12, 2020

Interestingly, Malala confirmed the claim by the Instagram user and wrote, “It is what it is.”

It is what it is 👀 https://t.co/dJ3eFcnDjx — Malala (@Malala) October 13, 2020

The tweet soon went viral and triggered hilarious reactions among netizens, with many lauding Malala for her response.

Proof Malala watches great movies pic.twitter.com/THFHeSJlNd — TimeIsNow (@fjriwlpq) October 13, 2020

Malala when she sees Sharjeel’s insta pic.twitter.com/2YEAft5IDH — Sara Ackerman 🐺🗽 (@saramikaila) October 13, 2020

Exchange student: *pushes thirst trap on Nobel Peace Prize recipient*

Malala: pic.twitter.com/UoBIuRtqIi — please don’t go into the forest (@jagheadroom) October 13, 2020

The good sis said…😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/YRKS9NGKJ7 — Ntokozo MGFUSSA (@NtokozoMg) October 13, 2020

she said what she said pic.twitter.com/nzuhFMGnBw — 840 (@vampiracee) October 13, 2020

