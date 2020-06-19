Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford University, shares pictures celebrating graduation

The 22-year-old took to social media sharing pictures of her with family, celebrating her latest achievement. (Picture credit: Twitter/Malala Yousafzai) The 22-year-old took to social media sharing pictures of her with family, celebrating her latest achievement. (Picture credit: Twitter/Malala Yousafzai)

Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai on Friday announced on Twitter that she has completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Britain’s Oxford University.

The 22-year-old took to social media sharing pictures of her with family, celebrating her latest achievement. She also revealed her future plans: Netflix, reading and sleeping.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep”, Yousafzai wrote on Twitter

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

Yousafzai was shot multiple times by a Taliban gunman in 2012 because of her campaign for women’s education. In 2014, she went on to become the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her campaign to ensure education for all women.

