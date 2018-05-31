Malala Yousafzai and Elon Musk had the cutest Twitter chat and fans can’t have enough of it

Malala Yousafzai and Elon Musk’s conversation started a laughing riot on Twitter. Malala Yousafzai and Elon Musk’s conversation started a laughing riot on Twitter.

When it comes to social media, Elon Musk’s tongue-in-cheek comments are not new. From his punny takes on criticism to cracking jokes about his company going ‘bankrupt’ after reports started doing rounds — Musk has a great sense of humour, and Tweeple know it. But, Musk got a taste of his own medicine after a popular satire website wrote a piece about the failure on one of Musk’s most ambitious project– sending Tesla to Space. Remember the time when he sent a Roadster in the outer space with Space Odyssey playing on stereo that left Tweeple in a tizzy? Well, the website claimed it “has fallen back down to earth and crushed Malala Yousafzai”!

Yes, you read it right. “Elon’s personal Tesla Roadster landing in a ball of flames on top of Nobel Peace Prize winner and tireless champion for girls’ rights Malala Yousafzai is not helping to rehab the embattled Silicon Valley billionaire one iota,” the funny report said.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account, with much candour and fun, Musk wrote, “Hell of a week”. And taking a potshot at the Tesla CEO, Flat Earth Society commented, “We did try to warn you.”

We did try to warn you. — Flat Earth Society (@FlatEarthOrg) May 31, 2018

But it was not this Twitter exchange that won hearts online, within a few hours, the satirical news even reached the young Nobel Laureate and she responded to it saying hi to Musk from the other side! “Hello from the other side @elonmusk,” the 20-year-old commented.

Soon, as Tweeple started lauding Yousafzai for being a sport, and Musk replied to her with a ghost emoji! The adorable exchange on the micro-blogging site left Tweeple in a frenzy and they couldn’t be happier. ‏Here’s how they reacted:

