‘You did the right thing’: Malala tweets about husband’s socks, raises questions about domestic responsibilities

Malala Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner and it seems she has to deal with some of the same problems as other people. On Saturday, the 25-year-old shared a tweet that gave a glimpse of her domestic life with her husband Asser Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In the now-viral tweet, Yousafzai wrote, “Found socks on sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin.”

Yousafzai’s dig at her husband’s nonchalance about keeping dirty socks on the sofa raked up thousands of likes. Many women agreed with Yousafzai’s savage move and some even implied that they have done the same.

Found socks on sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin. — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) February 4, 2023

Commenting on this tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “Welcome to married life – the circle of dirty socks on the sofa , the fight to be reasonable, the laundry/bust bin , another dirty pair on sofa.”

Another person remarked, “Right thing to do, not only because she is the one & only “Malala” but because next time, you won’t left socks where you shouldn’t. Household is the responsibility of both of you. Not only Malala’s.”

In response to Yousafzai’s tweet, her husband ran a Twitter poll with the question: “What would you do if someone said the socks on the sofa were dirty? #AskingForAFriend”. So far, 40.4 per cent of people voted for “Put them in laundry ”, while the rest voted for “ Throw them in bin “.