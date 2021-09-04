Landlord in US finds 19 tarantulas and python after tenant vacates house

In a shocking moment, a landlord in Maine in the USA found 19 tarantulas and one python at his home after a tenant vacated the place.

In a social media post that went viral, Drew Desjardins, an animal rescuer, posted photos of tarantulas rescued from the landlord’s house. Desjardins said that four of the 19 tarantulas had died and the ball python had no water.

Desjardins wrote, “Received a phone call from a nervous landlord today about some abandoned animals in an apartment in Auburn. 19 tarantulas (4 dead) and all are illegal in Maine and a ball python that had no water. All are doing well now.

Never a dull moment in my world. 😎”

Posting the picture of the snake in a bucket full of water, Desjardins had also written, “Happy to have water again.”

Sun Journal reported that Desjardins, who rescues critters and rehabilitates them, was called to an Auburn apartment to rescue the tarantulas and the snake.

According to Daily Mail, tarantulas and pythons are among a few animals that are banned from being kept as pets in Maine.

Netizens appreciated the efforts of Desjardins on Facebook to rescue the animals. While many said they were scared of tarantulas and snakes, some expressed their gratefulness towards Desjardins.