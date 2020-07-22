A US firm is making limited edition ‘Shah bars’ to honour Indian-origin CDC official

Shah Bars made by local Wilbur’s Chocolate Confections have become a talk of the town after the company honoured the CDC Director. (Source: AP) Shah Bars made by local Wilbur’s Chocolate Confections have become a talk of the town after the company honoured the CDC Director. (Source: AP)

The director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control, Dr Nirav Shah, is being honoured by a chocolate firm with limited edition ‘Shah Bars’ for his work. Local brand Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections has launched the limited edition bars in milk or dark chocolate, and the wrapper has a photo of Shah with an outline of Maine and a heart on it.

The firm has also said that 10 per cent from the sales of ‘Shah Bars’ will be donated to a organisation that provides free food to people in need. The bars are priced at $2.25 for a chocolate bar and pack of six for for $13.50.

Shah has been earning plaudits for his calm, reassuring demeanour during his daily briefings. He has earned widespread praise for his handling of Covid-19 in the state, even inspiring a Facebook group called “Fans of Dr. Nirav Shah,” and a highway sign that says, ‘In Shah we trust’.

One of the chocolate company’s founders, Catherine Carty-Wilbur, reportedly came up with the idea of special chocolates to honour him.

“[Dr. Shah] has been a big part of not only keeping Maine safe but also to convey a sense of warmth and caring for the people of Maine. He seems to really have a lot of compassion,” she told News Centre Maine.

The product was launched after the local company got permission from Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long.

Wilbur’s is selling chocolate bars honoring Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, who has done an amazing job managing the pandemic here. A portion of the proceeds go to a local food bank. Get your Shah Bars here: https://t.co/IXNikc28gx pic.twitter.com/ez4YcsXfII — Laura Seay (@texasinafrica) July 19, 2020

“Shah never appears flustered or impatient and nimbly relays the latest data and answers questions, even if he doesn’t have answers at the ready. He’s both a doctor and a lawyer, but his words are never laden with legal or medical jargon,” Portland Press Herald wrote in a piece analysing his popularity.

His popularity has also helped in the sale of ‘Shah Bars’, with the chocolate company saying they have sold over 3000 bars so far in the first week, raising $675 to donate.

The company later announced that they have decided to add two new variants to the Shah Bar collection: milk chocolate with almonds, and milk chocolate with crispies.

