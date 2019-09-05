Maid of honour dresses up as T-Rex on sister’s wedding, leaves netizens in splits

While wedding attires are quite a hot topic of discussion among bridesmaid, Deanna Adams of Nebraska decided to let her sister pick her own outfit for the occasion. However, little did she imagine that her sibling would attend her wedding dressed as an enormous, inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex.

Fortunately, Adams did not mind the unconventional outfit her sister Christina Meador chose. Meador later shared a photograph on Facebook along with a caption that read, “When you’re the maid of honour and told you can wear anything you choose…I regret nothing.” While the ceremony took place on August 10, the picture went viral after it was shared on Reddit last week.

According to a Daily Mail report, Meador told the news website that the costume was not a “complete shock” for her sister. “She, knowing that I’m not a big fan of wearing formal dresses, and that I probably wouldn’t have a lot of money to buy something really nice, reassured me by letting me know that I could pick out any outfit that I choose,” Meador said.

The viral picture garnered attention on Facebook, with many praising the bride as well as the bridesmaid for her sense of humour. “The bride and groom are awesome for letting everyone do their own thing,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.