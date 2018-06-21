Mahira Khan was asked ‘why girls push doors that say pull?’ on Twitter and this was her BRILLIANT reply

From questions ranging from “How to win Mahira’s heart?” to ones as blatant as “Please give your phone number”, the Raees actor had questions of all sorts being thrown at her. (Source: Mahira Khan/Instagram) From questions ranging from “How to win Mahira’s heart?” to ones as blatant as “Please give your phone number”, the Raees actor had questions of all sorts being thrown at her. (Source: Mahira Khan/Instagram)

Mahira Khan, who set the screens closer home scorching with her acting and radiant beauty in Raees co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, happened to have a gala time on Twitter recently. The Pakistani actor took to the micro-blogging site to hold an AMA (ask me anything) session with the hashtag #AskMahira on June 20. And not surprisingly, she got a bevvy of responses from her followers and fans. From questions ranging from “How to win Mahira’s heart?” to ones as blatant as “Please give your phone number”, Khan had questions of all sorts being thrown at her.

She was witty, sweet and sarcastic while answering many of these questions but it was the SASSY Mahira that stood out. How? Her response to a man asking why do girls usually push the doors that say pull went viral for the simple reason that it showed how she wouldn’t take belittling women. Just like the stereotypical notions that women gossip so much and love shopping more than men do, one of the common notions that many tend to believe and make jokes out of is how women would pull/push on doors that say push/pull instead. And guess what Khan had to say in response to the man? “Because girls don’t like to be told what to do.”

This was Muhammad Sarim’s tweet.

#askmahira Why do girls usually push the door when it says pull? — Muhammad Sarim (@bubbbber) June 19, 2018

This is what Khan said.

Because girls don’t like to be told what to do. https://t.co/a77SxIGjPl — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 19, 2018

