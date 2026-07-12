Who is Mahabali Shera, who knocked out ex-WWE champ Jake Hager in Power Slap 21?

Former WWE champion Jake Hager suffered the first knockout loss of his sports career after Amanpreet Singh stopped him with a powerful slap during their bout at Power Slap 21 in Las Vegas on Friday night.
The decisive finish came in the third round when Singh, popular as Mahabali Shera, landed a clean strike that sent the 44-year-old crashing to the stage, leaving him briefly unconscious. According to the MMA Mania website, the knockout completed a dramatic turnaround after Hager won his promotional debut with a knockout victory just three months ago.
Hager, who is widely known to WWE fans as Jack Swagger, signed a six-fight deal with Power Slap following the end of his mixed martial arts career. Before entering slap fighting, he compiled an undefeated record in Bellator MMA and retired from the sport in 2023. Speaking about his decision at the time, Hager told reporters that he left the promotion because Bellator “was jerking me off”, as quoted by MMA Mania.
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The video has gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “Knocked the swagger out of him,” an Instagram user wrote. “This is Indian testosterone. To those who used to say that Indian boys have low testosterone—it’s just that we lacked the facilities; otherwise, there are plenty more like this,” another user commented.
A third user expressed their dislike for the sport and wrote, “Don’t folk have better stuff to do. Kiss used to watch WWF in the 80s.”
The defeat marks the first time Hager has been knocked unconscious in a legitimate combat sports contest. While he endured numerous scripted defeats during his professional wrestling career and experienced losses in amateur wrestling competitions earlier in his life, he had never previously suffered a knockout in sanctioned combat sports.
Amanpreet Singh of Punjab has carved out a successful career in professional wrestling and combat sports. He first gained international recognition in TNA Impact Wrestling under the ring name Mahabali Shera, where he emerged as one of India’s most recognisable wrestling stars. More recently, Singh transitioned to Power Slap, the fast-growing slap-fighting promotion in the United States, using the platform to showcase his strength and striking power.