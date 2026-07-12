Who is Mahabali Shera, who knocked out ex-WWE champ Jake Hager in Power Slap 21?

Former WWE champion Jake Hager suffered the first knockout loss of his sports career after Amanpreet Singh stopped him with a powerful slap during their bout at Power Slap 21 in Las Vegas on Friday night.

The decisive finish came in the third round when Singh, popular as Mahabali Shera, landed a clean strike that sent the 44-year-old crashing to the stage, leaving him briefly unconscious. According to the MMA Mania website, the knockout completed a dramatic turnaround after Hager won his promotional debut with a knockout victory just three months ago.

Hager, who is widely known to WWE fans as Jack Swagger, signed a six-fight deal with Power Slap following the end of his mixed martial arts career. Before entering slap fighting, he compiled an undefeated record in Bellator MMA and retired from the sport in 2023. Speaking about his decision at the time, Hager told reporters that he left the promotion because Bellator “was jerking me off”, as quoted by MMA Mania.