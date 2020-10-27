scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Australian reporter gets attacked by magpie moments before going on-air

Spring is widely known as the ‘swooping season’ in Australia when magpies attack humans and other birds if they stray too close to their nests.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 27, 2020 1:47:42 pm
magpie attacks tv reporter, bird attack reporter live, live reporting interruptions, 9news reporter magpie attack, swooping season, australia swooping season, tv bloopers, indian expressHe quickly regained his composure and delivered his piece to the camera.

Footage of a magpie attacking an Australian reporter minutes before he went on-air prompted comments on social media about how things could have been ‘much worse’.

A magpie flew into 9News’ Melbourne senior reporter, Brett McLeod, as he was preparing for a live broadcast outside the Parliament House about how Covid-19 restrictions were being eased in the city. Footage showed the bird diving into the reporter and pecking at his face.

However, the seasoned journalist quickly regained his composure and delivered his report while being dubbed ‘unflappable’ by the news anchor in the studio.

Watch the moment here:

McLeod reacted to the incident saying he “blinked at the right time”.

Many praised the journalist on social media for remaining unfazed despite the bird strike:

The black-and-white Australian magpie tends to attack people if they get too close to their nests. Spring is widely known as the ‘swooping season’ in Australia when magpies attack humans and other birds if they stray too close while their fledglings hatch and nest, Reuters reported.

Australians are warned every year that magpie swooping season has arrived, with a special website tracking locations and incidents of swooping attacks.

However, the anchors pointed this wasn’t even the first time a reporter from the channel had been attacked by a magpie. In 2018, reporter Mark Santomartino had blood dripping down his face after he was attacked by a magpie in a Melbourne park. Another reporter Josh Bristow had to run away after bird hit his ear.

To avoid such attacks, locals are urged to wear sunglasses when stepping out or use an umbrella to protect themselves from the bird.

