Magician seizes the moment, performs trick behind journalist presenting live segment

A magician went straight at the opportunity for internet fame when he seized the moment to perform a few tricks while a news reporter was presenting on live TV.

The video, which is now going viral on social media was initially shared on Reddit and featured a magician performing a series of mindboggling card-tricks behind a journalist who was presenting his live report for Israeli news channel 13

In the video, the journalist, oblivious to the magician’s presence, continues his segment as the man behind him makes an endless stream of playing cards appear out of thin air.

The magician then drops the cards on the floor, one at a time and let the audience know his hands are empty. He then proceeds to pull an entire deck of cards out of his mouth, before throwing them into the air, staring directly into the camera and walking out of the frame with much professionalism.

Many, who came across the video, lauded the man’s confidence and stage presence. Several others also hoped he would get the recognition he deserves.