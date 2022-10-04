ActOnClimate: To combat pollution, Madrid to build a ‘green wall’ of forest around it

Climate change and rising temperatures are making cities inhospitable. To tackle this, the authorities in Madrid are building a ‘green wall’ of urban forest around the city.

As reported by Euronews, the city authorities plan to cultivate a 75-kilometre-long urban forest that will comprise of Spain’s local plantation so that its upkeep is easy. This stretch of the forest will act as a carbon sink for the Spanish capital as it will absorb the CO2 and pollution generated by the city of 32 lakh people.

The forested area will feature walking paths, cycle routes, and play areas. It will also have green space on motorway bridges to promote biodiversity. This urban forest is part of Madrid’s expansive anti-pollution strategy that includes phased banning of polluting vehicles and the construction of zero-emission bus routes.

Asserting the need for this project to Euronews, Mariano Fuentes, Madrid’s councillor for the environment and urban development, said, “What we want to do is to improve the air quality in the whole city. To fight the ‘heat island’ effect that is happening inside the city, to absorb the greenhouse emissions generated by the city, and to connect all the existing forest masses that already exist around the city.”

On Tuesday, environment activist Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) shared a video on Twitter that explained this urban forest project. Hudema’s video raked up thousands of likes with people expressing optimism about the solution-oriented urban planning.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Trees are amazing What a great idea! The most advanced carbon capture technology already exists in the form of trees. Trees like the Empress tree (Paulownia) are highly affordable and fast-growing carbon removal engines extracting carbon and storing it in their trunks”.

