Meet Paco: The Madrid police dog whose life-saving ‘CPR’ technique is going viral

In the video, after every few jumps, the dog pauses and lowers his face towards the officer, as if checking for signs of movement, before continuing the drill

Dogs have long played a crucial role in police work across the world—from detecting explosives to tracking suspects—and are often considered invaluable partners in high-risk operations. A new video doing the rounds on social media once again highlights their unique training, this time featuring a police dog seemingly performing CPR during a mock rescue drill.

The footage, released by Madrid’s municipal police, shows a training exercise involving a dog named Paco. In the clip, an officer pretends to collapse, triggering the dog’s response. Wearing a harness fitted with a small blue light, Paco quickly rushes towards the fallen officer and begins jumping on his chest with his forepaws, mimicking chest compressions.