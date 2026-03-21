Meet Paco: The Madrid police dog whose life-saving ‘CPR’ technique is going viral

Dogs have long played a crucial role in police work across the world—from detecting explosives to tracking suspects—and are often considered invaluable partners in high-risk operations. A new video doing the rounds on social media once again highlights their unique training, this time featuring a police dog seemingly performing CPR during a mock rescue drill.
The footage, released by Madrid’s municipal police, shows a training exercise involving a dog named Paco. In the clip, an officer pretends to collapse, triggering the dog’s response. Wearing a harness fitted with a small blue light, Paco quickly rushes towards the fallen officer and begins jumping on his chest with his forepaws, mimicking chest compressions.
After every few jumps, the dog pauses and lowers his face towards the officer, as if checking for signs of movement, before continuing the drill. The simulation ends on a lighter note—the officer suddenly gets up, prompting Paco’s tail to wag excitedly as he starts playfully interacting with him.
View this post on Instagram
The video has sparked widespread reactions online, with users flooding the comments section with mixed responses. One user wrote, “That little police light on his harness is adorable.” Another said, “Effective or not compassionate and cute for sure.” A third person added, “The way he checks for his pulse omg.”
However, not everyone was convinced about the effectiveness of the demonstration. Some viewers questioned the practicality of the method. One comment read, “The dog is trained to show to the people how not to give CPR.” Another user remarked, “Animals are more humans and humans are not even good animals.”