‘Made my day’: Malaysian family’s dance video wishing Eid goes viral

With Eid celebrations remaining low key in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in many parts of the world, a Malaysian family’s unique way of greeting people on the festival is cheering up netizens. “Salam Aidilfitri from my family to yours!” tweeted user @adamimanullah while sharing the video, which has garnered over seven million views.

In the 33-second viral clip, the family of four can be seen dancing to Icelandic musician Dadi Freyr’s hit song “Think About Things”. With perfectly coordinated dance moves, the family can be seen grooving to the beats of the music. The song gained popularity earlier this year following a TikTok a dance challenge that went viral.

Watch the video here:

Salam Aidilfitri from my family to yours! 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/0cp9pO2dIf — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@adamimanullah) May 24, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions, with many thanking the family for uplifting their mood amid the gloom of the pandemic.

Made my day https://t.co/6PGLOcaOHU — Paul McVeigh Writer (@paul_mc_veigh) May 25, 2020

Can not get enough of this song ! https://t.co/XFkcRpJPCC — Maya Avidov (@MayaAvidov) May 25, 2020

Gets me all tingly in the soul,family is forever! https://t.co/swbyWdRcZK — Awaysha_Uneek (@BoxMeNotzzz) May 25, 2020

this video made me irrationally happy https://t.co/3CqSiUr5CI — gabbie stan acc (@saqphic) May 25, 2020

