Monday, May 25, 2020
COVID19

‘Made my day’: Malaysian family’s dance video wishing Eid goes viral

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions, with many thanking the family for uplifting their mood amid the gloom of the pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2020 4:49:18 pm
Eid, Eid moon, eid greeting, family dances on eid viral video, twitter, twitter reactions In the 33-second viral clip, the family of four can be seen dancing on Icelandic musician Dadi Freyr’s hit song ‘Think About Things’.

With Eid celebrations remaining low key in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in many parts of the world, a Malaysian family’s unique way of greeting people on the festival is cheering up netizens. “Salam Aidilfitri from my family to yours!” tweeted user @adamimanullah while sharing the video, which has garnered over seven million views.

In the 33-second viral clip, the family of four can be seen dancing to Icelandic musician Dadi Freyr’s hit song “Think About Things”. With perfectly coordinated dance moves, the family can be seen grooving to the beats of the music. The song gained popularity earlier this year following a TikTok a dance challenge that went viral.

Watch the video here:

