Madame Tussaud London’s Donald Trump statue gets golfing attire after losing US election

After US President Donald Trump lost the 2020 US presidential election to Joe Biden, a wax museum in London has tweaked the wax figure modelled after him. Madame Tussauds London replaced the suit and tie on its Trump wax model with golfing attire.

The ‘makeover’ reportedly came after Trump was spotted golfing in Virginia on November 7 as Biden sealed his victory, winning the crucial 20 Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania.

“His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe,” the museum wrote on November 8, sharing a picture.

In the picture, the statue of Trump is standing next to a bag of golf clubs and has a red cap that reads: “Trump 2020 Keep America Great!” He is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt and checked golfing trousers.

Take a look here:

His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe 📷 @PA pic.twitter.com/pGUs8jKOnW — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) November 7, 2020

Many on social media praised the wax museum’s wit.

They’ve been a bit generous regarding his waistline 🤔😉 — PazzaperGeorge (@PazzaperGeorge) November 7, 2020

He’s definitely having a meltdown so it would be more realistic!! — NanaBanana (@crystal_NoTrump) November 8, 2020

Just melt the damn thing down. — Ajay Karwal (@ajaykarwal) November 7, 2020

Is this a joke? The man’s massive, and he never dresses Iike that — Prairie Girl (@kid_prairie) November 10, 2020

Got anything in stripes? pic.twitter.com/hzEPfNUKzr — Bruce voted (@heybrucewright) November 8, 2020

If they used all the wax required, there would be no wax to make other was figures. — Caroleeena (@Caroleeenalala) November 10, 2020

Did you guys run out of wax? He needs about 80 more lbs of it — Christopher Hellfire (@xtopherhellfire) November 7, 2020

As the polls predicted a comprehensive win for Biden, Madame Tussauds in Berlin had updated its display ahead of polling day by putting its waxwork of President Donald Trump in a dustbin.

Berlin’s Madame Tussauds places their Trump wax statue in garbage bin, intended to reflect their expectation of the #2020Election pic.twitter.com/ow76wcWzc0 — Aileen (@aileenwthenews) November 3, 2020

Pictures showed the statue in a bin surrounded by garbage bags, tweets and a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

The waxwork wore a badge saying ‘I love Madame Tussauds’ as tweets reading “Fake News!”, “You are fired” and “I love Berlin” popped out of the bin. The bin was arranged as if it was outside the Trump Tower in New York.

