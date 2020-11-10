scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Madame Tussaud London’s Donald Trump statue gets golfing attire after losing US election

The 'makeover' reportedly came after Trump was spotted golfing in Virginia on November 7 as Biden sealed his victory, winning the crucial 20 Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 10, 2020 1:02:14 pm
Madame Tussauds, London, Donald Trump, golf attire, 2020 US election, Donald Trump wax figure as golfer, Donald Trump wax figure in gold attires, Donald Trump golfing, US election result, Trending news, Indian Express news.The picture shows Trump in golf attire, standing next to a bag of golf clubs and is donning his famous red cap which reads: "Trump 2020 Keep America Great!"

After US President Donald Trump lost the 2020 US presidential election to Joe Biden, a wax museum in London has tweaked the wax figure modelled after him. Madame Tussauds London replaced the suit and tie on its Trump wax model with golfing attire.

The ‘makeover’ reportedly came after Trump was spotted golfing in Virginia on November 7 as Biden sealed his victory, winning the crucial 20 Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania.

“His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe,” the museum wrote on November 8, sharing a picture.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the picture, the statue of Trump is standing next to a bag of golf clubs and has a red cap that reads: “Trump 2020 Keep America Great!” He is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt and checked golfing trousers.

Take a look here:

Many on social media praised the wax museum’s wit.

As the polls predicted a comprehensive win for Biden, Madame Tussauds in Berlin had updated its display ahead of polling day by putting its waxwork of President Donald Trump in a dustbin.

Pictures showed the statue in a bin surrounded by garbage bags, tweets and a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

The waxwork wore a badge saying ‘I love Madame Tussauds’ as tweets reading “Fake News!”, “You are fired” and “I love Berlin” popped out of the bin. The bin was arranged as if it was outside the Trump Tower in New York.

