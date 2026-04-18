Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni’s ‘awkward’ Paris hug before Strait of Hormuz talks goes viral: WATCH

An unusual moment between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at Paris’s Élysée Palace has taken over social media, briefly shifting attention away from a high-stakes diplomatic meeting. The two leaders, who had gathered to discuss securing the Strait of Hormuz, ended up making headlines for an awkward greeting that quickly went viral.

As cameras rolled, Macron greeted Meloni with what appeared to be a prolonged cheek-to-cheek kiss, catching her slightly off guard. Though both leaders quickly composed themselves, the moment sparked widespread discussion online about diplomatic etiquette and personal boundaries.

Meloni was in Paris for a summit hosted by Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, bringing together representatives from around 50 countries. The focus of the meeting was to ensure the uninterrupted movement of trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route, according to Reuters.

Watch the video:

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a rather awkward and unusual hug right in front of the cameras. The video quickly went viral online. pic.twitter.com/NQHnhRmDEt — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 17, 2026

Clips of the interaction were widely circulated on X, where the account NEXTA shared the footage with the caption, “French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a rather awkward and unusual hug right in front of the cameras.”

The video quickly racked up millions of views, prompting a flood of reactions. While some users found the exchange uncomfortable, others dismissed it as harmless.

One user wrote, “He’s weirdly physical and creepy with women politicians.” Another user commented, “This is the most awkward interaction I have seen between two world leaders in a long time honestly. Macron is trying to be all friendly with that hug but Meloni looks like she wants to be anywhere else in the world right now. It is very clear that there is some serious tension after their disagreement over the G7 statement and this viral clip just confirms the cold vibes.”

A third person sarcastically added, “That wasn’t a hug…that was a software glitch. Once Macron’s wife slapped him in front of the cameras…looks like he’s finally getting his revenge now.”

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A fourth individual added, “You can clearly see Meloni’s disgust&lack of consent.”

Others, however, defended the moment. One user wrote, “Nothing awkward. He said something very funny. She reacted. That’s all, while another added, “There is nothing awkward about that kiss. Just a friendly welcome kiss. Nothing hectic.”

Despite the online chatter, the leaders remained focused on the larger issue at hand. France and the UK welcomed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz but stressed that it must be permanent. Both countries are also working toward launching a multinational effort to strengthen maritime security, with military planners set to meet in London next week.

Speaking after the meeting, Macron said, “We all demand the full, immediate and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by all parties.” Starmer echoed the sentiment, stating that the move must become “both lasting and a workable proposal.” He added that France and the UK are prepared to lead an international mission to protect shipping routes “as soon as conditions allow.”

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Disclaimer: This report is based on viral social media footage and public reactions; the interactions described have not been independently verified beyond their digital circulation and should be viewed for informational purposes only. The views expressed by social media users are their own and do not represent a professional assessment of diplomatic protocol.