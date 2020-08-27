Actor Macaulay Culkin announces he’s 40 on Twitter, and this is now netizens reacted

Culkin came to fame as a child actor in the 80s, debuting at the age of four. (Picture credit: Macaulay Culkin/ Instagram)

Actor Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame turned 40-years-old and his announcement on Twitter prompted a wide range of reactions.

The actor, best known for playing the character Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone series, took to Twitter to announce his birthday, and to make his fans “feel old”.

“Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome,” wrote Culkin, in a series of tweets.

He also sought suggestions from his fans on what he should pursue.

“Since I’m 40 I think it’s about time to start my midlife crisis. I’m thinking of picking up surfing. Do you all have any suggestions?” he tweeted.

Since being posted, the tweet thread has received over a million likes with more than 30,000 people commenting on it. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Youre a demon for this!! — Jadie_JO (@Jagee_jadie) August 27, 2020

Arrggh stop it – you’ll always be 8 years old! — Mel 🇬🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Melxray) August 27, 2020

you aint old! — Stephanie Thomas (@angryticked) August 27, 2020

Happy Birthday ya filthy animal 🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/EirVYzaDpW — JeepCheck (@ReturnCheck) August 26, 2020

Nope, you’re still 8 years old foiling the Wet Bandits! pic.twitter.com/9E1y159GLw — Mickey Mouth 😷 (@MickeyMouth1) August 26, 2020

Nursing home alone — DashieXP (@DashieXP) August 26, 2020

Oh crap!! KEVIN!!!! 😱 You’re 40?!?!?!?? 😩😩😩😫 I am old — Melissa (@missy1992_irwin) August 27, 2020

And you know you have not changed a bit in looks or in actions. — Donna Atkins (@DonnaAt02509858) August 27, 2020

Culkin rose to fame as a child actor in the 1980s, debuting in films at the age of four. Apart from the Home Alone series, his hit films include My Girl in 1991 and Richie Rich in 1994.

