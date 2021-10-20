‘Maaro, mujhe maaro’ Pakistani fan back with emotional video ahead of India vs Pak match

As the countdown for the India versus Pakistan match in the ICC World T20 tournament has already begun, cricket fans of both nations cannot quite keep calm. Now, one famous Pakistani fan, who broke the internet in 2019 with his epic ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ rant, is back.

Momin Saqib, who went viral in the last cricket match between the two archrivals, is back in London. He shot a video to share his feelings before the October 24 knock. In the emotional video, Saqib asked if fans were ready for the epic contest and dubbed the match a perfect occasion for Pakistan “to seek revenge” for their loss in ICC World Cup 2019.

“Kya aap tayyar hai jazbaat se bharpoor Pak-Bharat ka match? Do hi toh match hain. Ek Pakistan India ka aur dusra Aamir Khan ka Lagaan movie wala,” he said, even his statement resonated with cricket buffs on either side of the border.

“Khuda ki qasam, aise lagta hai kal 2019 ka match khatam hua hai. Waqt ka pata hi nahi chalta. Yeh match Pakistan ke liye jeetna bahot zaroori hai,” he continued with his over-the-top expression saying it’s a must-win game for the green brigade.

Watch the video here:

Following Pakistan’s loss in the last World Cup against Men in Blue, most fans were left disappointed, but Saqib rose to fame owing to his iconic meltdown. Soon, he was immortalised with memes and even to this day, his line keeps getting used by netizens from both the countries.

While Pakistan made an early exit from the tournament in 2019, India ultimately lost to New Zealand in the semi-final.

The Virat Kohli-led Team India will resume their epic rivalry with Pakistan in the ICC World T20 on Sunday, where they will take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in their opening game at the Dubai International Stadium.