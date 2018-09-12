Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

This Victoria’s Secret model had an epic reply for those who doubted she was a programmer

Lyndsey Scott, who was the first African-American model to ever land an exclusive contract with Calvin Klein, graduated from Amherst College with dual majors in Theater and Computer Science.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 12, 2018 3:37:20 pm
The comments garnered attention when someone posted the conversation on Reddit.
Model Lyndsey Scott was trolled by men who couldn’t believe that the successful model can also be an accomplished coder. However, the 34-year-old is actually ranked as one of the top iOS responders on Stack Overflow is also part of an iOS tutorial team.

Scott, the first African-American model to ever land an exclusive contract with Calvin Klein, graduated from Amherst College with majors in Theater and Computer Science. While some doubted her abilities, others questioned about the quality of her coding. But intead of ignoring or bowing down to the online bullying, Scott had an epic comeback that is winning hearts online.

After her recent appearance at a Victoria’s Secret show, it was discovered that Scott can code in five languages and has done video tutorials for kids along with tech titans Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg on Code.org. One such compilation was put out on Instagram and many couldn’t wrap their head around it.


People commented on the post not only on Instagram, but also on Twitter.

Although Scott said she tries to keep away from negativity online, she decided to answer this one. Listing her achievements, she wrote, “Not trying to brag, I’m just stating facts in the hope that I’ll convince at least one negative commenter that programmers can come in all shapes, sizes, genders, races, etc. so they’ll think twice before doubting other women and girls they encounter in tech.”

Now, people are thanking her for speaking up.

Share your thoughts about this in comments below.

