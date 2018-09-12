This Victoria’s Secret model had an epic reply for those who doubted she was a programmer

The comments garnered attention when someone posted the conversation on Reddit. The comments garnered attention when someone posted the conversation on Reddit.

Model Lyndsey Scott was trolled by men who couldn’t believe that the successful model can also be an accomplished coder. However, the 34-year-old is actually ranked as one of the top iOS responders on Stack Overflow is also part of an iOS tutorial team.

Scott, the first African-American model to ever land an exclusive contract with Calvin Klein, graduated from Amherst College with majors in Theater and Computer Science. While some doubted her abilities, others questioned about the quality of her coding. But intead of ignoring or bowing down to the online bullying, Scott had an epic comeback that is winning hearts online.

Looking forward to the day when women in tech don’t have to go above and beyond to prove themselves. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MFe3RcKWKx — Lyndsey Scott (@Lyndsey360) September 8, 2018

After her recent appearance at a Victoria’s Secret show, it was discovered that Scott can code in five languages and has done video tutorials for kids along with tech titans Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg on Code.org. One such compilation was put out on Instagram and many couldn’t wrap their head around it.



People commented on the post not only on Instagram, but also on Twitter.

Although Scott said she tries to keep away from negativity online, she decided to answer this one. Listing her achievements, she wrote, “Not trying to brag, I’m just stating facts in the hope that I’ll convince at least one negative commenter that programmers can come in all shapes, sizes, genders, races, etc. so they’ll think twice before doubting other women and girls they encounter in tech.”

Now, people are thanking her for speaking up.

The only prescription is… more feminism! https://t.co/foOwNSYE0T — Dr. Charles Brasart (@chuckbraz) September 12, 2018

Having worked in the field for 20 yrs, things will never change. Men call and ask for Michael because a Michelle could never help fix the problem #womenofscience https://t.co/kGxv5ZYLEW — WHyWeWatchBB (@whywewatchbb) September 12, 2018

And we wonder why we struggle to get talent from diverse backgrounds into security. https://t.co/mLneiLEeDV — BrianHonan (@BrianHonan) September 11, 2018

This so much. I’m so glad I’ve a very supportive environment and great colleagues, but it’s not always been great. We need more diversity in IT, we need everyone to have an opportunity, we need different perspectives, we need to break boundaries, we need it years ago. https://t.co/WaJBfrFZi6 — Marijke Luttekes (@MHLut) September 11, 2018

As a computergeek labtechnician who made the switch to be years ago, it never ceases to amaze me how exhausting it is, having to prove myself to men who know even less about our systems than I do https://t.co/OWiY9AAuBV — Angesliek (@angesliek) September 11, 2018

I’m inspired by this lady. I am a model and can code in C++ , C# , Python and R. It really isn’t rocket science for society to start believing that women can do it all! #Model #Coder https://t.co/WfCmwegm3d — Keneilwe Sereo (@sereo_keneilwe) September 9, 2018

