‘No need for stigma’: Woman golfer leaves reporter tongue-tied after talking about period pain

When it comes to periods, it’s always a hush-hush topic no matter where you are. So, when a professional golfer decided to address it in a post-match interview, it left the journalist at a loss for words. The awkward moment quickly went viral, with Lydia Ko earning plaudits online.

Ko, a golfer from New Zealand, recently lost at the 2022 Palos Verdes Championship just two strokes shy of winner Marina Alex but won the internet for talking about menstruation. During the final round, the 25-year-old was seen getting her back worked on by her physiotherapist.

Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz asked her why she needed physiotherapy during the last round of the match, in which she tied for third, and if that was a “concern moving forward”. Ko didn’t shy away from saying the truth, leaving the interview flabbergasted.

“I hope not. It’s that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are probably like, ‘yeah, I got you’,” said Ko. Ko put it bluntly that periods are not comfortable, and it causes back pain. “So, when that happens, my back gets really tight, and I’m all twisted. It’s not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go.”

But what caught everyone’s attention was how the reporter scrambled for a suitable response, and could only come up with “Thanks”. Ko couldn’t hold back her laughter at the awkward moment and said: “I know you’re at a loss for words, Jerry. Honesty it is.”

Foltz responded to a number of people on social media after the viral moment. One user pointed out that it’s normally Foltz who “gets the player all emotional,” but that this time the “tables got turned.”

Social media was full of praise for Ko’s honesty and argued how most veteran sports reporters are either unaware or don’t even recognise the additional challenges women athletes in any sports field face. With strong support to normalise period talks in the sports world, many highlighted how it’s high time the stigma attached to menstruations should go and no way this must be seen as an excuse or a weakness.

I’ve always wondered how professional athletes power through the bad luck of having a competition fall on those first two days.

Something male athletes never had to think/stress/worry about — Susan Goewey (@sgoewey) May 4, 2022

the “um thanks”, so indicative of the male asking questions. 😕

had it been a “blown knee” or somesuch other ‘guy injury’ I’m sure he’d have been FAR less reticent about continuing with a normal I/v.

but he couldn’t. sad. — Paul Murphy (@algernonradish) May 4, 2022

no one should be left speechless by the mention of menstruation or periods. we are humans. https://t.co/whW0TBNaVt — A 🦥 (@tadbitlooney) May 4, 2022

Love this! No need for stigma around periods. https://t.co/D8jO5pbzGv — Dolly Klock, MD (@DollyKlockMD) May 3, 2022

Absolutely love this. I’m on that same schedule and felt like an absolute noodle last week 😂 glad Lydia finally had an honest take on it. Impressive how well she played considering🤙🤙 https://t.co/P4vF9mB6Um — Sophia Popov (@SophiaCPopov) May 3, 2022

Love this. Lydia Ko openly talking about impact of menstruating on her golf round. No embarrassment (at least from her, not sure about the reporter) no shame, really positive for young girls in sport to hear this. https://t.co/imOdDtZNMd — Celine O Connor (@CelineOConnor12) May 3, 2022

How many discussions and interactions would be different if men also had ‘that time of the month’, perhaps they wouldn’t be meet with stunned silence, but instead acceptance of the additional hurdles women and women athletes experience – Lydia Ko keeping it real and honest 🙌 https://t.co/GZ8awnJZ9m — Dr Jess Borger (@jessborger) May 3, 2022

We got you! It’s not an excuse, it just is what it is. https://t.co/jK4dcaNUgL — Dr. Lauren Luethy (@laurenluethy) May 3, 2022

Love the candor! Periods are not icky or taboo. Just a fact of life for roughly half the population. Really shouldn’t stun a grown man into silence… https://t.co/3F2P7tg3vr — LC (@laurface3) May 3, 2022

I know a lot of guys who will definitely have a really hard time with this. It’ll make them really uncomfortable. Too bad. Kudos to Lydia for putting it out there and being absolutely honest about it. We need more of this. https://t.co/sURwYdhb24 — The Paul Guy (@PaulRoll1) May 2, 2022

Lydia Ko just said… “It’s that time of the month. You know, my back hurts.”@JerryFoltzGC had absolutely no idea how to follow up. My night (maybe year) has been made. 😂😂😂 — Lisa Cornwell (@LisaMCornwell) May 2, 2022

Love this from Lydia Ko! Periods can have such an impact on performance and yet we don’t hear many women speak up about it – probably because it usually evokes silence and awkwardness from most 😅 https://t.co/amvj9pBBMm — Merryn Anderson (@merryn_anderson) May 2, 2022

Yay – finally a famous sportwoman talks publicly and casually about that dreaded secret event – you know, the one that women live with every month. Well done, Lydia Ko. #menstruation https://t.co/2pIljglwGz — Mary Brock Jones (@MaryBrockJones) May 2, 2022