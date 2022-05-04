scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
‘No need for stigma’: Woman golfer leaves reporter tongue-tied after talking about period pain

Ko, a golfer from New Zealand, recently lost at the 2022 Palos Verdes Championship just two strokes shy of winner Marina Alex but won the internet for talking about menstruation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 4, 2022 12:04:44 pm
The golfer was seen seeking help from her physiotherapist in the last round of the game.

When it comes to periods, it’s always a hush-hush topic no matter where you are. So, when a professional golfer decided to address it in a post-match interview, it left the journalist at a loss for words. The awkward moment quickly went viral, with Lydia Ko earning plaudits online.

Ko, a golfer from New Zealand, recently lost at the 2022 Palos Verdes Championship just two strokes shy of winner Marina Alex but won the internet for talking about menstruation. During the final round, the 25-year-old was seen getting her back worked on by her physiotherapist.

Also Read |‘Don’t hesitate to push boundaries’: Woman who scaled 6,000-m mountain peak while on her period

Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz asked her why she needed physiotherapy during the last round of the match, in which she tied for third, and if that was a “concern moving forward”. Ko didn’t shy away from saying the truth, leaving the interview flabbergasted.

“I hope not. It’s that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are probably like, ‘yeah, I got you’,” said Ko. Ko put it bluntly that periods are not comfortable, and it causes back pain. “So, when that happens, my back gets really tight, and I’m all twisted. It’s not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go.”

Watch the moment here:

But what caught everyone’s attention was how the reporter scrambled for a suitable response, and could only come up with “Thanks”. Ko couldn’t hold back her laughter at the awkward moment and said: “I know you’re at a loss for words, Jerry. Honesty it is.”

Foltz responded to a number of people on social media after the viral moment. One user pointed out that it’s normally Foltz who “gets the player all emotional,” but that this time the “tables got turned.”

Social media was full of praise for Ko’s honesty and argued how most veteran sports reporters are either unaware or don’t even recognise the additional challenges women athletes in any sports field face. With strong support to normalise period talks in the sports world, many highlighted how it’s high time the stigma attached to menstruations should go and no way this must be seen as an excuse or a weakness.

