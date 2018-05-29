Balenciaga’s ‘T-shirt Shirt’ flummox Twitterati; gets trolled for the out of the box design

Is the T-shirt shirt your kind of trend? Check out what Twitterati have to say about it. (Source: Xavierlur/Twitter) Is the T-shirt shirt your kind of trend? Check out what Twitterati have to say about it. (Source: Xavierlur/Twitter)

When it comes to fashion, there are times when a layman is not able to comprehend a particular design or the thought process behind it. Now, we know designing clothes is an extremely tedious process – starting with idea generation, brainstorming, collecting data and raw material to the execution of the product. However, it is the final result that makes it or breaks it for a designer. Seems like luxury label Balenciaga’s latest ‘T-shirt Shirt’ has tickled the funny bones of people on the Internet and for most, it is incomprehensible. In other words, they can’t believe their eyes!

Putting out the design, Xavier Lur took to Twitter wondering why the brand was selling this design for an outrageous amount of $ 1290 (Rs. 87498 approx). The person also tweeted out the pictures, attracting a lot of reactions from social media users.

While some were just amused by the price and the design, others went up to the extent of claiming that they themselves could re-create this design. Moreover, the shirt also opened up all the gates for snarky humour that we all know Twitterati are good at. Here are some of the reactions and jokes that the post managed to elicit:

When the dresscode says smart casual so you turn up with your shirt sewn onto your T-shirt #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/Gu0uSgTsIZ — S a M (@sammwmc) May 28, 2018

Shirts are evolving, they’re getting 4 hands before we can even regenerate like deadpool — A/E (@mk_adithya) May 27, 2018

The height of fashion is getting this shirt that has a shirt on it for only $1,290. pic.twitter.com/vbh1US0GsN — laney (@misslaneym) May 28, 2018

Finally! A fashion retailer that caters to Cuato! pic.twitter.com/R1GqOGiE5E — Paul O’Rourke (@Prork) May 28, 2018

Hey @BALENCIAGA, I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn’t cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C — Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018

when someone asked y did you buy this shirt? you say… oh… im going for cojoined twins look.. — Q (@Mr___________Q) May 29, 2018

Would you buy this ‘T-shirt Shirt’? Tell us in the comments’ section below.

