Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Watch: Luxury car owner throws cash on ground at gas station, woman employee breaks down

The woman broke down in tears over the humiliating treatment meted out to her.

Luxury car owner throws cash on ground at gas stationThe video was posted on Reddit recently and is reportedly from China.
Watch: Luxury car owner throws cash on ground at gas station, woman employee breaks down
A video of a luxury car owner showing his disdain by throwing money on the ground instead of handing it over to a woman employee at a gas station has angered netizens. The video was posted on Reddit recently and is reportedly from China.

The 50-second undated clip shows a black Mercedes SUV being refuelled by a woman attendant. After the refuelling, when the woman goes to the car owner for payment, the owner throws a stash of notes to the ground instead of handing it to her. As the car drives away, the woman is seen picking up the wad of notes, and she also breaks down at the humiliating treatment meted out to her. “Throwing money on the ground for gas station worker,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The clip has angered netizens who said this proves “having money doesn’t mean you have class”.

“This is so disheartening. Seeing her wipe away her tears….how do people live with themselves treating someone this way?” commented a user. “The way people treat service workers tells you almost everything you need to know about them,” said another.

“Sadly this is common in Asian countries. The rich treat those in lowly jobs like dirt!” another person opined.

“This is just an example of how having money doesn’t mean you have class. They seem to be the folks who just think they’re better than you just because they might have more money,” said another netizen.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 13:41 IST
