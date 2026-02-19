Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: ‘Doing this for years’

High-end brands often cater to consumer tastes by pushing the boundaries with designs. However, one recent collection by Vetements has caught the Internet’s attention as it introduced a plain white shirt featuring a printed “iron burn” mark on the chest pocket.
Titled White Ironing Burn Graphic Shirt, the collection comes in an oversized silhouette and includes a scorch-like graphic meant to resemble the burn mark left behind when an iron is pressed on fabric for too long. Many fashion enthusiasts noted that the effect makes the shirt appear damaged rather than artistic.
Adding to the backlash is the price tag: the shirt is listed at $1,139 (around Rs 1 lakh).
See here:
VETEMENTS made a graphic shirt with an “iron burn” print that retails $1,139 pic.twitter.com/F5e9pkLQ8j
— STAYGROUNDEAD TV (@staygroundeadtv) February 16, 2026
The post has taken over the Internet, prompting a range of reactions. “I’ve been doing this for free for years. Turns out my laundry pile is actually a high-fashion archive,” a user wrote. “Once again, luxury clothing brands is a social experiment to see how much people are willing to pay for clothes,” another user commented.
“This world is very strange, a shirt with a burnt iron on pattern can be sold for $1000, if that’s the case I can create 5 to 10 shirts I can even make a big hole, this is creative,” a third user reacted.
In recent years, luxury brands have released collections featuring ripped knits, faded fabrics and even mud-stained outerwear at premium prices. Earlier, global luxury brand Louis Vuitton raised eyebrows with their Spring/Summer’ 26 menswear collection featuring a mini auto-rickshaw-shaped bag. Sold for a whopping Rs 35 lakh, the bag is wrapped with the signature gold LV monogram.
Last year, Prada triggered backlash for presenting Indian kolhapuris without crediting the nation and selling them for a whopping Rs 84,000.
