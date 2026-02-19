Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: ‘Doing this for years’

Many fashion enthusiasts noted that the effect makes the shirt appear damaged rather than artistic (Image source: @staygroundeadtv/X)

High-end brands often cater to consumer tastes by pushing the boundaries with designs. However, one recent collection by Vetements has caught the Internet’s attention as it introduced a plain white shirt featuring a printed “iron burn” mark on the chest pocket.

Titled White Ironing Burn Graphic Shirt, the collection comes in an oversized silhouette and includes a scorch-like graphic meant to resemble the burn mark left behind when an iron is pressed on fabric for too long. Many fashion enthusiasts noted that the effect makes the shirt appear damaged rather than artistic.

Adding to the backlash is the price tag: the shirt is listed at $1,139 (around Rs 1 lakh).