Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: ‘Doing this for years’

Titled White Ironing Burn Graphic Shirt, comes in an oversized silhouette and includes a scorch-like graphic

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Vetements burnt pocket shirt priceMany fashion enthusiasts noted that the effect makes the shirt appear damaged rather than artistic (Image source: @staygroundeadtv/X)
High-end brands often cater to consumer tastes by pushing the boundaries with designs. However, one recent collection by Vetements has caught the Internet’s attention as it introduced a plain white shirt featuring a printed “iron burn” mark on the chest pocket.

Titled White Ironing Burn Graphic Shirt, the collection comes in an oversized silhouette and includes a scorch-like graphic meant to resemble the burn mark left behind when an iron is pressed on fabric for too long. Many fashion enthusiasts noted that the effect makes the shirt appear damaged rather than artistic.

Adding to the backlash is the price tag: the shirt is listed at $1,139 (around Rs 1 lakh).

See here:

The post has taken over the Internet, prompting a range of reactions. “I’ve been doing this for free for years. Turns out my laundry pile is actually a high-fashion archive,” a user wrote. “Once again, luxury clothing brands is a social experiment to see how much people are willing to pay for clothes,” another user commented.

“This world is very strange, a shirt with a burnt iron on pattern can be sold for $1000, if that’s the case I can create 5 to 10 shirts I can even make a big hole, this is creative,” a third user reacted.

Also Read | Top 10 richest self-made billionaires under 40: Nikhil Kamath only India-based name, has Rs 3 lakh crore net worth

In recent years, luxury brands have released collections featuring ripped knits, faded fabrics and even mud-stained outerwear at premium prices. Earlier, global luxury brand Louis Vuitton raised eyebrows with their Spring/Summer’ 26 menswear collection featuring a mini auto-rickshaw-shaped bag. Sold for a whopping Rs 35 lakh, the bag is wrapped with the signature gold LV monogram.

Last year, Prada triggered backlash for presenting Indian kolhapuris without crediting the nation and selling them for a whopping Rs 84,000.

 

In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
