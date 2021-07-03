Ludwig Guttman: A Google Doodle for the ‘founder of the paralympic movement’

Google Saturday honoured Sir Ludwig "Poppa" Guttman on his 122 birth anniversary by dedicating a doodle to him. (Source: Goggle Doodle)

Google Saturday honoured Sir Ludwig “Poppa” Guttman on his 122 birth anniversary by dedicating a doodle to him. The doodle shows various paralympic athletes along with a picture of Sir Ludwig.

Born on July 3, 1899 to a German-Jewish family in Tost, Prussia, which is now in Toszek, Poland, Sir Ludwig was a German-British neurologist who established the Stoke Mandeville Games, a sporting event for the disabled, which evolved into the Paralympic Games in England.

He is considered to be one of the founding fathers of organised physical activities for people with a disability.

A Jewish doctor, Sir Ludwig and his family left Germany in early 1939s because of the Nazi persecution of Jews.

Guttmann began his medical studies in April 1918 at the University of Breslau. He transferred to the University of Freiburg in 1919 and received his Doctorate of Medicine in 1924.

The illustration was done by Baltimore-based guest artist Ashanti Fortson, who said, “I hope that my Doodle can help spark thoughts about how we can understand each other without dehumanization, what creating equitable access can mean, and how we can each go above and beyond to create equitable and accessible spaces for each other.”