‘Love wins’: German priests defy Vatican ban, bless same-sex couples

A video of German priests blessing same-sex couples has gone viral on social media and prompted mixed reactions online.

Germany’s Catholic progressives are openly defying the recent pronouncement that states that priests can not bless same-sex unions. The movement ‘Love wins’ emerged after the Catholic Church said that God “cannot bless sin”.

The document, which was published earlier this March by the Vatican’s doctrinal office, states that the Catholic clergy cannot bless the union as God “cannot bless sin,” the NBC reported.

While the document was in agreement with the conservatives, it displeased the advocates of the LGBTQ Catholics community around the world. In response to the pronouncement, many priests in Germany openly refused to accept it and have continued to bless gay couples.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: ‘Love Wins’: Meet the German priests who are defying the Vatican by blessing same-sex couples pic.twitter.com/ojBxQTTqwB — Reuters (@Reuters) May 16, 2021

According to the news website, several church services are also celebrating gay unions, which has escalated tension between the conservatives and progressives.

In support of the movement, thousands of German priests and church employees have signed a petition asking the Church to extend blessing to same-sex couples and even put up rainbow flags outside churches, the BBC reported.