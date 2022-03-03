scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Must Read

‘Love the confidence’: Child’s hilarious bike parking video wins over internet

The video has been watched over two lakh times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 3, 2022 5:48:09 pm
Child park cycle at car parking, funny viral video, young boy parks bike at car parking funny video, Indian ExpressGetting a good parking space is no easy feat and once people find a spot they do not leave it for anyone else.

A video of a young boy of about five to six years of age confidently parking his bicycle at a car parking spot has gone viral.

What is interesting is that one can see a car waiting to arrive at the spot but the little child claims the place and puts his bike.

ALSO READ |‘This should be on his CV’: Man’s parking skills leave netizens impressed

Netizens seem to love the swagger with which the child walks off. “I love how he gleefully walks off with arms swinging,” a Twitter user commented. Another person echoed similar feelings, “It is the way he walked away that is hilarious.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The undated video has been seen over two lakh times on Twitter.

Getting a good parking space is no easy feat and once people find the spot they never let it go. In the video, it seems like the boy has absorbed this street smart rule at a young age.

Parking a vehicle, which is seen as an uneventful activity, can sometimes result in unexpected viral videos and photos. Last year, a video of a man in New York safely pulling away from a car that was parked bumper-to-bumper at an extremely tight space went viral.

Another video in which a driver smashed not one but three luxury cars in an attempt to exit the parking lot irked many people online. Before that, a clip showing a man reversing his car into a lifting jack installed outside his house before pushing it underneath the staircase impressed many netizens, including Anand Mahindra who also shared the video.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement