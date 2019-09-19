Love is in the air! German aerial artist ties knot hanging on high-wire

Everyone dreams of a unique wedding to make their D-Day a memorable one. But German aerial artist Anna Traber took things to a whole new level after she tied the knot with her partner Sven Lier at a ceremony, literally hanging in the air! The usual venues like a church or a pristine beach or a scenic park were replaced with a crowded market area with curious onlookers snapping pictures of the unusual scene.

For her special day, the 33-year-old bride and groom were both suspended from a tightrope sitting together on a flower-covered swing. Even the registrar was lifted off the ground for more than 20 feet in the air. Yes, seated on a trapeze opposite the couple, the ritual was quite high on energy.

The one-of-a-kind ceremony began when father-of-the-bride Johann Traber, drove the duo over the thin cable on a motorcycle! And the registrar, Breisach’s mayor Oliver Rein (CDU) was driven by the bride’s brother Falko Traber on the tightrope on a motorbike as well, BiLD reported.

The wedding took place on a sunny Saturday afternoon in the market square of her hometown Breisach near Freiburg and drew a big crowd. Later, photos of the ceremony went viral online.

“Every marriage is a tightrope walk,” Traber told German news agency DPA. “For our marriage, the tightrope should be the right starting point and a good omen.”

The bride belongs to well-known trapeze artists family of Traber, whose roots are in the small town of Breisach. The family is said to have been artistically active since the 16th century and specialises in aerial acts. The bride herself specialises in high rope artistry, English 24 News added.