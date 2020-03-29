Follow Us:
Love in times of quarantine: Photographer’s novel way of asking out woman goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 29, 2020 6:46:45 pm
With people around the world being forced to stay indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus, a Brooklyn photographer has showed that social distancing doesn’t necessarily mean putting one’s love life on hold.

When Jeremy Cohen saw a woman dancing on the roof of a building next to his place, he decided to try his luck. Using a drone, he sent a message to the woman and soon received a response. Taking to Twitter, he posted the video along with a caption that read, “I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story.”

Viewed over 5 million times, the video quickly went viral on social media and many requested the photographer to give an update on his newfound love. “PART 2. Her name is Tori. She’s cute and kind and I’m so happy I met her,” Cohen tweeted while sharing a video of his virtual date.

At a time when nations across the world are struggling to combat Covid-19, Cohen’s video brought some cheer among netizens. “Just because we have to social distance, it doesn’t mean we have to be socially distant,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

