Love in times of quarantine: Photographer’s novel way of asking out woman goes viral

With people around the world being forced to stay indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus, a Brooklyn photographer has showed that social distancing doesn’t necessarily mean putting one’s love life on hold.

When Jeremy Cohen saw a woman dancing on the roof of a building next to his place, he decided to try his luck. Using a drone, he sent a message to the woman and soon received a response. Taking to Twitter, he posted the video along with a caption that read, “I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story.”

I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story pic.twitter.com/X5KbBl0qIe — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 22, 2020

Viewed over 5 million times, the video quickly went viral on social media and many requested the photographer to give an update on his newfound love. “PART 2. Her name is Tori. She’s cute and kind and I’m so happy I met her,” Cohen tweeted while sharing a video of his virtual date.

PART 2. Her name is Tori. She’s cute and kind and I’m sor happy I met her pic.twitter.com/tyo0AItBbd — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 25, 2020

At a time when nations across the world are struggling to combat Covid-19, Cohen’s video brought some cheer among netizens. “Just because we have to social distance, it doesn’t mean we have to be socially distant,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

Decided to seek out only good news for my mental health! Follow @jerm_cohen ‘a adventures in dating in quarantine. Wish them all the best 🥳 https://t.co/mMs8EWEHCm — Cola Herrero-Driver (@franklyPM) March 29, 2020

A+ for the effort https://t.co/Oew1bZi7f0 — just stay at home (@glowinputaaa) March 29, 2020

“Just because we have to social distance, it doesn’t mean we have to be socially distant” 💙 https://t.co/MOohO4QVTO — Daniele Dominguez (@danisdominguez) March 29, 2020

This is the cutest thing I ever saw on the Internet so far!! https://t.co/aFEctwA7YI — 데인 (@Ad_04200) March 29, 2020

A love story brought to you by covid 19 — khadar 🌍☄️💕™️ (@YSLkadka) March 23, 2020

A love story in 2020 https://t.co/ECSon1HowP — Sbeve (@AbdQayyumSid) March 29, 2020

