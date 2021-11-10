‘Love her reaction’: Girl’s surprised look after breaking martial arts board goes viral

A little girl’s surprised reaction after breaking a board during her martial arts class has gone viral on social media with many quite impressed by the child.

The short clip was shared on a social media page @Dear Dorans along with the caption that read, “Her face says it all!!” In the video, which has now garnered over 5 million views, the girl is seen standing in front of a woman, presumably her teacher martial art, who is holding a board for the girl to break. Moments later, the girl is easily able to break the board and looks quite surprised after completing the task.

“I told you. I told you, you were amazing,” the lady in the clip is seen telling the girl, who seems quite surprised by the fact that she is able to break the board.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over two lakh likes with many loving the little girl’s reaction. “She gained so much confidence at this moment. How adorable!” wrote a user, while another commented, “Omg her face!!!! That is awesome!!!!”