A 73-year-old is creating TikTok videos to spread awareness about domestic violence

A 73-year-old woman from Louisiana in the US is making waves on TikTok for her unique videos on the platform that spread awareness about domestic violence.

Flora Young has over 7 lakh followers and over one million likes for her videos that encourage women to get out of toxic relationships.

In her bio, Young said she is a “survivor of domestic violence” and a “lover of silly TikTok’s”. Several of her videos on TikTok also talk about discovering happiness after leaving her abusive husband. Take a look at some of her videos here:

The septuagenarian said she discovered TikTok thanks to her granddaughter Olivia and use it to bond with her and reach out to younger women trapped in abusive relationships, reported KATC.com.

