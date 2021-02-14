Louisiana man tries ‘Gorilla Glue’ challenge with a cup, ends up in hospital

In a bizarre incident, a Louisiana man ended up in hospital after he glued a cup to his lips, to prove that reports about Tessica Brown, who applied Gorilla Glue to her hair, were false.

When Len Martin decided to take up the glue challenge to prove that Brown was “making that story up”, little did he expect himself to go through a similar ordeal.

While Martin expected to get rid of the glue by licking it off, that did not happen. “I thought that chick with the gorilla glue was making that story up…but no.. it’s real… I don’t know why I tried it..now they talking bout cutting the tip of my lips off in surgery…yall pray for me,” read the caption of the video he shared on his social media page.

While Martin requested people to pray for him, netizens called him out for his “stupidity”.

The incident occurred days after Louisiana-based Brown went viral on social media, for using Gorilla Glue to style her hair when she ran out of hairspray. Her experiment backfired and she soon found herself undergoing a four-hour-long procedure to get rid of the adhesive.