Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.

Louis Vuitton's bags, trunks, and bespoke creations are instantly recognisable because of the brand's signature monogram. The emblem has a long and distinctive legacy, and the fashion house marked 130 years of the iconic design on January 11 this year. According to Australian travel influencer Liam Richards, the famous four-petal flower may have roots in India.

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 12:34 PM IST
Louis Vuitton monogramAccording to Louis Vuitton, the monogram was created in 1896 by Georges Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton’s bags, trunks, and bespoke creations are instantly recognisable because of the brand’s signature monogram. The emblem has a long and distinctive legacy, and the fashion house marked 130 years of the iconic design on January 11 this year.

According to Australian travel influencer Liam Richards, the famous four-petal flower may have roots in India. During a recent trip to Karnataka, he claimed to have spotted a near-identical motif carved into a 12th-century temple.

Richards shared a YouTube video documenting his visit to the Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, Karnataka. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the temple was commissioned by Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana in the 12th century, and stands along the banks of the Yagachi River. Its construction reportedly spanned 103 years.

While exploring the site, Richards appeared deeply impressed by the temple’s craftsmanship. “The details are out of this world. It’s insane. I don’t know how else to explain it.”

Later in the clip, the influencer highlighted what he believed was a striking connection with the fashion house. Zooming in on a sculpted figure wearing a belt-like garment, he pointed out a four-petal floral motif resembling Louis Vuitton’s well-known symbol.

“I’ve made a great discovery, groundbreaking in the world of fashion,” he said. “I found where Louis Vuitton gets their little flower symbol from, except they don’t credit the ancient Indians. It’s carved here in stone, the original Louis Vuitton belt, a thousand years ago.”

The video quickly gained traction online. Many viewers applauded the observation, while others debated whether global luxury brands have historically borrowed from Indian art without acknowledging their sources.

One user wrote, “We Indians are the best, and why are we searching for validation from the foreign countries to start valuing our Indian culture and ethics.” Another commented, “Big western fashion houses have never given credit to ancient Indian art. They take inspiration and then forget to give credit, and later claim it as their own discovery.”

Not everyone agreed. A third user pushed back, writing, “I mean… thats a bit too much reaching bro even for us Indians…. the indian appeasement forengagement is out of this world. Its just a simple flower design whats their to claim on it as Indian. My God.”

What Louis Vuitton says

According to Louis Vuitton, the monogram was created in 1896 by Georges Louis Vuitton. The design blended geometric floral elements with the “LV” initials as a tribute to his father, Louis Vuitton, who died in 1892.

The brand says the motif drew inspiration from Art Nouveau, Japonism, and Gothic heraldic art rather than any single historical source.

Chennakeshava Temple

Built on a distinctive star-shaped soapstone platform, the monument is celebrated for its extraordinary detail, from musicians and deities to dancers and celestial nymphs carved in dynamic poses.

Art historian Adam Hardy classifies the structure as a single-shrine Hoysala temple, widely admired for the precision and richness of its sculptural work.

The Chennakeshava Temple is part of Unesco’s Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas (inscribed in 2023).

 

