Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.

According to Louis Vuitton, the monogram was created in 1896 by Georges Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s bags, trunks, and bespoke creations are instantly recognisable because of the brand’s signature monogram. The emblem has a long and distinctive legacy, and the fashion house marked 130 years of the iconic design on January 11 this year.

According to Australian travel influencer Liam Richards, the famous four-petal flower may have roots in India. During a recent trip to Karnataka, he claimed to have spotted a near-identical motif carved into a 12th-century temple.

Richards shared a YouTube video documenting his visit to the Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, Karnataka. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the temple was commissioned by Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana in the 12th century, and stands along the banks of the Yagachi River. Its construction reportedly spanned 103 years.