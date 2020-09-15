Louis Vuitton announces ‘luxury’ face shield that costs Rs 70,000, here’s how netizens reacted

As pictures of the luxury face shield were widely shared on social media, many pointed out that face shields are not as effective as wearing a mask, and ideally both need to be worn

Popular fashion brand Louis Vuitton is coming up with gold-studded face shields that will set you back Rs 70,000 and the announcement prompted a range of reactions online.

The fashion brand is all set to sell the face shield made with plastic and gold studs for $961, which is approximately ₹70,610 as part of their 2021 Cruise Collection.

The images of the face shield, that were shared on social media, show the strap featuring the brand’s brand logo on a movable shield.

As pictures of the luxury face shield were widely shared on social media, many pointed out that face shields are not as effective as wearing a mask, and ideally both need to be worn. Several also criticised the French label for capitalising on the pandemic.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Hope it comes with a warning that shields are not as effective as masks! — SHEILA DEEGAN (@deegandeegan11) September 15, 2020

Making money on the back of a pandemic — Linda M (@popstarsmam_mc) September 15, 2020

Maybe gold prevents the virus? — Terry 🎮 (@_terry2020) September 15, 2020

It’ll probably cost close to $1000….. for a little plastic and vinyl held together with gold painted metal studs — Yolanda Holly (@vchic2) September 15, 2020

Ugh, this is one of those things that makes me lose hope. — Shirin A (@Sheerinaf) September 15, 2020

Whats the use if it doesn’t provide better protection than a normal shield/mask — sami-ur-rehman (@drsamirehman) September 15, 2020

But serves the same purpose pic.twitter.com/oNwKgHXraM — among stella ruth (@mngstella) September 15, 2020

According to news agency CNN, the shield is capable of transitioning from clear to dark in sunlight, and serve the purpose of protecting wearers from the sun as well.

The label will make the face shield available in stores worldwide on October 30, Vanity Fair reported.

