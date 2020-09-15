scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Louis Vuitton announces ‘luxury’ face shield that costs Rs 70,000, here’s how netizens reacted

The images of the face shield, that were shared on social media, show the strap featuring the brand’s logo on a movable shield.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2020 4:52:10 pm
Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton face shield, Louis Vuitton gold studded face shield, LV face shield, Gold face shield, Louis Vuitton latest fashion, trending news, Indian Express newsAs pictures of the luxury face shield were widely shared on social media, many pointed out that face shields are not as effective as wearing a mask, and ideally both need to be worn

Popular fashion brand Louis Vuitton is coming up with gold-studded face shields that will set you back Rs 70,000 and the announcement prompted a range of reactions online.

The fashion brand is all set to sell the face shield made with plastic and gold studs for $961, which is approximately ₹70,610 as part of their 2021 Cruise Collection.

The images of the face shield, that were shared on social media, show the strap featuring the brand’s brand logo on a movable shield.

 

As pictures of the luxury face shield were widely shared on social media, many pointed out that face shields are not as effective as wearing a mask, and ideally both need to be worn. Several also criticised the French label for capitalising on the pandemic.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to news agency CNN, the shield is capable of transitioning from clear to dark in sunlight, and serve the purpose of protecting wearers from the sun as well.

The label will make the face shield available in stores worldwide on October 30, Vanity Fair reported.

