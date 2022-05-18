Bangkok cops ‘charge’ golden retriever for getting lost, mugshot of pup goes viral

Ask any pet parent and they’ll tell you little pups can be a real handful. Although they can easily win over with their cuteness, their mischievous nature can also land them into trouble. Something similar happened when the police in Thailand was called by good Samaritans after spotting a golden retriever puppy wandering in the streets. The cops rushed to the spot and ‘charged’ the four-legged offender.

On Monday, cops of Lumpini Police Station in Bangkok were informed about the fluffy pup roaming around in the area of ​​the Life wireless condo, Witthayu Nuea Road. Officials at Lumpini Police Patrol Police hurriedly went to check and asked people around to find its owners. When no one claimed the dog to be theirs, the officials brought the canine to the police station.

Patrol police rushed to the spot to rescue the puppy.

The police then took a mugshot of the female puppy with a board that read: “Name: Golden Retriever” and “Charge: Getting lost”. The board also had other details, such as the time when the dog was found and the name of the condominium, in hopes of locating her owner, Mothership reported.

The mugshot of the puppy quickly went viral.

Even though the pup was charged, that didn’t stop the cops pamper the suspect. Photos and video shared by the law enforcement agency showed the animal munching on treats and then sleeping comfortably wrapped in a blanket, waiting for her owner to bail her out.

While many people volunteered to adopt the pup, the cops said if they failed to locate the owner in time, they would train her as the station canine or as a K9, Matichon reported.

However, the pup was reunited with her owner on Tuesday evening. The police station again posted an update, sharing pictures of the puppy meeting her owner, a Chinese man Gu Qin Yuan. The 24-year-old turned up at the police station with photos of him taken with the female puppy as proof.

The puppy was reunited with its owner on Tuesday evening.

According to TNN Thailand, the man took the dog out for a walk at a park, but it soon started to rain. He then put the puppy in a red backpack and put it on a bench of the park, and went to buy food and umbrella at a nearby convenience store. However, by the time he returned, the pooch was no where to be found.

Gu said he was about to report to the police when saw the photos of his puppy going viral, according to Police TV.

The man has decided to name her after Black Widow as Natasha.

According to Khaosod English, the man who bought the puppy recently has been traveling for four months in Thailand and will return to China when the country reopens after COVID-19 again. He also has now decided to name the canine, Natasha Romanova, after the famous spy from MCU. As in the action film Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, the spy eventually returns home, Gu thought it would be a befitting name for the pup.