Lost dog enters police station, gets reunited with its owners. Watch video

A lost dog, named Rosie, was “clever” enough to venture into a police station and get reunited with its owner in England, UK. The Border Collie was petrified by fireworks and got separated from its owners. However, the cops came to its rescue after the dog voluntarily entered the police station on its own.

Leicestershire Police shared the CCTV footage of the dog’s entry into the police station. The canine is seen entering the police station and wandering inside. After the automatic door closes, the dog sits near a seat.

In a Facebook post, the police force called the dog “lovely” and “clever”. They mentioned that Rosie soon became friendly with them and the authorities were able to track its owners from the collar that she wore.

“The pack at Loughborough Police Station made a new furry friend last week after a lost dog strolled into the station. We’ve collared the CCTV of the Border Collie, Rosie, so you can see her approaching the doors before walking in and taking a seat in the corner. Good dog!” read the post.

“Our staff fetched some water for Rosie, and made fast friends with plenty of fuss. Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie’s owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well. Rosie was being walked nearby with a second dog when she managed to wander off. What a lovely, clever dog,” the law enforcement agency added.

Internet users were delighted by the dog’s smart move of going inside the police station. A user commented, “Oh Golly we had a Collie on a Jolly. Rosie knew where to seek help, So raced to a place where she knew she’d feel safe. A lost dog pending, Oh how I love a happy ending.” Another user wrote, “What a beautiful and clever girly. Glad you’re home Rosie! Thank you Loughborough Police.” A third user commented, “Clearly understands the stranger danger rule and headed for the police for help. Well done Rosie.”

Steve and Julie Harper, the dog’s owners, told the BBC that Rosie is a 10-year-old rescue dog. She ran away at about 4 pm while Harper was walking her and their other dog Laser at Southfields Park. “She went and stood with her dad, which she does when she is nervous, and then skedaddled [when the firework went off],” said Mrs Harper, 61. “She pushed herself through a hedge and handed herself in to the police station,” Mrs Harper added.