Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Must Read

Septuagenarian couple who got lost during Valentine’s Day hike found after a week

The footage of the rescue was shared on Twitter by the police and they also revealed how the couple had survived in the forest despite having no food or water.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 25, 2020 7:35:12 pm
Couple lost and found, Valentine's day hike, couple got lost during valentine's day hike, Couple found alive after getting lost during valentines day hike, California, Couple rescue video, couple valentines day hike, Trending, Indian Express news Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin went on a valentines day hike but reportedly got lost on the dark. They were staying at an Airbnb cottage in nearby Inverness.

A romantic Valentine’s Day hike turned into a nightmare for a couple in their 70s after they got lost in a dense California forest. After an intense search, rescue teams found Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, on February 22.

The couple were on a hiking getaway and staying at an Airbnb cottage when they decided to go for a hike. However, they reportedly got lost in the dark, reported ABC7.com.

Sgt. Brenton Schneider of the Marin County Sheriff’s Office was quoted in a CNN report as saying that the two of them had mild hypothermia but are recovering in a hospital.

According to Schneider, despite wearing light clothing and not eating for more than a week, the couple survived the harsh conditions as they were reportedly drinking water from a puddle.

The footage of the rescue was shared on Twitter by the police. ” A big shout out to @sonomasheriff for the amazingly quick response, professionalism, and their ability to get Carol and Ian to the medics the fastest way possible” the police said in the caption.

Quincy Webster, a volunteer with the Marin County Search and Rescue, who was also at the press conference, said that it was when they heard voices coming from the vegetation that they realised that it was the couple.

“At first we thought it was another team, but they started yelling ‘Help!’ We looked at each other and were like, ‘That’s them!” she said.

People, who came across the dramatic rescue video lauded the authorities and volunteers for their efforts in finding the couple:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement