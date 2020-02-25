Septuagenarian couple who got lost during Valentine’s Day hike found after a week

Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin went on a valentines day hike but reportedly got lost on the dark. They were staying at an Airbnb cottage in nearby Inverness. Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin went on a valentines day hike but reportedly got lost on the dark. They were staying at an Airbnb cottage in nearby Inverness.

A romantic Valentine’s Day hike turned into a nightmare for a couple in their 70s after they got lost in a dense California forest. After an intense search, rescue teams found Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, on February 22.

The couple were on a hiking getaway and staying at an Airbnb cottage when they decided to go for a hike. However, they reportedly got lost in the dark, reported ABC7.com.

Sgt. Brenton Schneider of the Marin County Sheriff’s Office was quoted in a CNN report as saying that the two of them had mild hypothermia but are recovering in a hospital.

Update from Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin. They are in great spirits and want to thank every single person who has kept them in their thoughts. On behalf of the Irwin and Kiparsky family, Thank You. pic.twitter.com/t3OS6rgas7 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 23, 2020

According to Schneider, despite wearing light clothing and not eating for more than a week, the couple survived the harsh conditions as they were reportedly drinking water from a puddle.

The footage of the rescue was shared on Twitter by the police. ” A big shout out to @sonomasheriff for the amazingly quick response, professionalism, and their ability to get Carol and Ian to the medics the fastest way possible” the police said in the caption.

A big shout out to @sonomasheriff for the amazingly quick response, professionalism, and their ability to get Carol and Ian to the medics the fastest way possible. pic.twitter.com/jr7RwuiPII — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 22, 2020

Quincy Webster, a volunteer with the Marin County Search and Rescue, who was also at the press conference, said that it was when they heard voices coming from the vegetation that they realised that it was the couple.

“At first we thought it was another team, but they started yelling ‘Help!’ We looked at each other and were like, ‘That’s them!” she said.

People, who came across the dramatic rescue video lauded the authorities and volunteers for their efforts in finding the couple:

