Friday, September 11, 2020
Top news

A video of a lost kid being reunited with its mother and herd is a hit on the internet

The kid was was found trapped in a pit and a family took care of it till they found the herd it belonged to.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 11, 2020 5:22:44 pm
baby goat mother reunion, goat baby lost reunited with herd, cute animal reunion videos, viral videos, good news, indian expressThe reunion video is going viral across social media site and has left people emotional online.

A heartwarming video of a kid being reunited with its mother in the Philippines is a hit on the internet and many have praised the person who took care of the young animal while it was separated from the herd.

Reddit user u/kdearceo, who recorded the video, also shared the video of the subreddit r/aww.  Some pointed out that it was a reunion since goats don’t usually accept another goat’s young ones. In the video, people are heard cheering as they nudge the kid towards the herd.

The kid is then accosted by another goat as it runs towards the herd. The kid can then be seen jumping around the adult while wagging its tail, and then starts feeding on its mother’s milk.

“Oh my… they’re answering each other! It’s making me cry!” the person behind the camera is heard saying.

The man from mountainous province of Rizal said they found the baby trapped in a pit while his sister was playing near their house.

After rescuing the kid, which they named Shawarma, the family tried to feed it but it refused to eat. They then bottle-fed the animal.

When they were out looking for the herd, they stumbled across the same group of goats the kid was part of.

“Stumbling with a herd of goats was pure luck! We were just searching for a potential owner within the village. We’re a small population and I think this herd wildy roams around since our village is like a quarter of the whole mountain. Wild life is pretty abundant here,” he wrote on Reddit.

When people sought to know more about the kid, the man posted a longer version of the video that documented the young goat’s stay at his home and how they bonded.

On Twitter the video went viral after former basketball player Rex Chapman posted it, and it got over 2 million views. Here’s how people reacted to it:

