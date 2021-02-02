Pranksters change iconic Hollywood sign to ‘Hollyboob’

The 98-year-old sign’s brief but hilarious makeover prompted many reactions online.

Six people were taken into custody on Monday after they reportedly altered the ‘W’ and ‘D’ letters of the iconic Hollywood sign, to make it read ‘Hollyboob’.

Several pictures and video circulating on social media showed the iconic sign with a big tarp of letter ‘B’ on it thrown over the ‘W’. The sign was also altered with a white dash to make the ‘D’ appear as another ‘B’.

Take a look here:

News agency Deadline reported that the prank was reportedly a part of an illegal stunt to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The Los Angeles Police department arrested five men and one woman in connection with the incident, who were caught on surveillance camera, on the premises of the sign, Los Angeles Times reported.

The 98-year-old sign’s brief but hilarious makeover prompted many reactions online. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

This is not the first time the iconic sign has gotten a facelift. Back in 2017, a couple of pranksters got past surveillance and sensors and altered the sign to make it read ‘hollyweed’