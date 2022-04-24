Lorry carrying cars stuck on narrow lane in UK. See photos

Do you remember how Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world, blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March last year? Now, a giant lorry carrying nine cars has blocked a narrow country lane in Somerset, England. However, only a “very small” number of houses have been blocked, according to the BBC.

Somerset residents were left shocked to see the lorry wedged on the lane. Angela Boyd, a resident, shared photographs of the lorry stuck at a perpendicular bend. “A large car transporter lorry has got stuck at a right angled bend close to the Millenium Wood, Thorne St Margaret and the lane (between Thorne St Margaret and Holywell Lake) is impassable…see some photos I took earlier of the scene,” Boyd wrote on Facebook.

“I just couldn’t believe it, why would such a huge vehicle try and get down such a tiny space,” Boyd was quoted as saying by the BBC. “It’s going to be a massive job pulling that out. The front of the vehicle is jammed right into the side of the lane. One of the cars mounted on the lorry has hit into the branch of the oak tree,” she added.

The news of the stuck lorry has triggered funny reactions online with many users asking if GPS was used by the driver. “Google maps said it was the quickest route,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “That feeling ‘there better be somewhere to turn around at the end of this road’.”

Look like the land ain't forgiven — Adam Greenleaf (@Greenleaf2Adam) April 22, 2022

Look like the land ain't forgiven — Adam Greenleaf (@Greenleaf2Adam) April 22, 2022

Can’t park there pal — wayne (@WayneAl04340373) April 21, 2022

That feeling "there better be somewhere to turn around at the end of this road" — Warwick (@warwick512) April 21, 2022

biggest thing to hit Somerset in decades…wow… shock… call the avengers! pic.twitter.com/296XcvmoGe — Ishaan (@IPINLONDON) April 22, 2022

It was a warm day, his aircon wasn’t working so he found some shade 😂😂👏👏 — jonah jones (@iainjones1) April 21, 2022

According to the BBC report, the rescue of the vehicle is awaited and the police have been informed.