Connor Murphy dead at 32: What happened to influencer known for looksmaxxing content?

Fitness influencer Connor Michael Murphy, widely recognised for his bodybuilding videos and “looksmaxxing” content, has died at the age of 32 in Thailand. Local authorities have described the incident as an apparent drowning, with reports indicating that he was found in a lake near the home where he had been staying.

Murphy, originally from Texas, had built a massive online following with videos centred on fitness, physique transformation, and self-improvement.

The first reports of Murphy’s death emerged through an X post by BowTied Biohacker, an anonymous account linked to the BowTied Biohacking collective, which regularly shares updates related to bodybuilding, supplements, and nutrition.

“RIP Connor Murphy. Thank you for all the laughs and top tier schizo posts,” the account wrote. “You were a lot smarter than people realized. Enjoy some real Divine Protein Shakes up there king.”

Check out the post:

RIP Connor Murphy Thank you for all the laughs and top tier schizo posts You were a lot smarter than people realized Enjoy some real Divine Protein Shakes up there king 🙏 — BowTied Biohacker (@BowTiedUM) July 7, 2026

Soon after, several other social media accounts also claimed that Murphy had died from drowning in Thailand.

Friend Tony Huge shares details

Bodybuilder Tony Huge, known for his appearance on Apple TV and one of Murphy’s friends, later addressed the reports in a video. According to Hughes, Murphy had been living in a house overlooking a lake on a golf course in Bangkok.

“Connor Murphy was living on a golf course in Bangkok, and it’s very beautiful, and he has a nice house there,” Hughes said. “It’s literally on the water. His back balcony overlooks the water, as you can see from his Instagram and the things he posts.”

Tony Huge announces the passing of fitness influencer and looksmaxer Connor Murphy due to him drowning in a lake 💔🕊️ “In the end he drowned in his backyard lake, there was a lot more things that led up to that, but that is how he ended up passing away…” “He’s still there, his… pic.twitter.com/M8svudVP6M — Clavicular Updates (@Clav0Updates) July 7, 2026

He went on to explain how Murphy allegedly died.

Story continues below this ad

“So, in the end, he drowned in his backyard lake. There are a lot more things that led up to that, but that is how he ended up passing away: drowning. Up until his passing, he believed he had achieved some superhuman abilities.”

Social media reacts

News of Murphy’s death prompted an outpouring of reactions online, with many users expressing shock while others reflected on his recent struggles.

One user wrote, “Seems like every bodybuilder that goes and moves to Thailand ends up dying. It’s really sad how old these 2010 fitness Bros fate played out. Skywalker almost died of heart issues, Jeff Seid fell off hard and now Connor Murphy has passed away due to his mental health declining.”

Another person reacted, “No just like everything in this man’s life it was not his backyard. It was a rental. This boy dedicated his entire life trying to look perfect for others while never ever trying to actually better himself.”

Story continues below this ad

What Thai authorities said

According to Thai media reports, the police in Samut Prakan province, located about 16 miles south of Bangkok, responded on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about a foreign man behaving erratically at an upscale rental property.

A staff member at the residential community reportedly recorded Murphy shortly before he entered a nearby lake, according to Khaosod English.

Witnesses told the outlet that Murphy swam for several minutes before appearing to lose his strength. They said no one entered the water to help because the lake was more than 10 metres (nearly 33 feet) deep.

Divers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation recovered Murphy’s body around 20 metres from the shore after an approximately 30-minute search.

Story continues below this ad

The police said an initial examination found no visible signs of assault. His body has been taken to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will determine the exact cause of death.

Who was Connor Michael Murphy?

Born in Texas, Murphy rose to prominence through fitness and bodybuilding content on YouTube and Instagram, where he amassed more than 2.7 million followers.

He also identified himself as part of the “looksmaxxing” community, an online subculture focused on improving physical appearance through fitness, grooming, and, in some cases, more extreme methods. The movement is often associated with online creator Clavicular.

Murphy remained active on social media until just days before his death. His last Instagram upload, shared on July 3, showed him casually kicking a football around inside a luxury home. According to reports, his final YouTube video was posted six days before his death.