Monday, February 10, 2020
‘Look who’s back’: Eminem surprise performance at Oscars shocks fans

Eminem's appearance and performance triggered several reactions online. "After 18 years of winning an Oscar. Look who's back. (not literally cause he didn't show up in 03). Eminem freaking killed it," tweeted a user while sharing a video of the rapper's Oscar stint. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 10, 2020 2:52:48 pm
Oscars, Oscars 2020. Eminem Oscars, Eminem lose yourself Oscar video, Oscar 2020 winners, Oscars winner list, trending, indian express, indian express news Oscars 2020: From the movie “8 Mile”, the song — Lose Yourself — won an Oscar back in 2003 for the best original song.

While the 92nd Academy Awards night witnessed some spectacular performances, it was Eminem who stole the show with his surprise appearance.

The 47-year-old American rapper received a standing ovation when he performed his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself — 18 years after winning the award. From the movie “8 Mile”, the song won an Oscar back in 2003 for the best original song. However, the rapper was not present at the ceremony back then to receive the award. He later took to Twitter to share a clip of his friend Luis Resto accepting the Oscar along with a caption that read, “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry, it took me 18 years to get here.”

Social media was flooded with confused and shocked reactions when Eminem appeared on the stage moments after Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a song medley award show.

“After 18 years of winning an Oscar. Look who’s back. (not literally cause he didn’t show up in 03). Eminem freaking killed it,” tweeted a user while sharing a video of the rapper’s Oscar stint.

